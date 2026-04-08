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Google Chrome Updated With Vertical Tabs Feature and Full Page Reading Mode

The full-page interface in reading mode can be accessed by right-clicking on any page and selecting "Open in reading mode".

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 11:02 IST
Google Chrome Updated With Vertical Tabs Feature and Full Page Reading Mode

Photo Credit: Google

Google has been rolling out new features for Chrome in recent months

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Highlights
  • Chrome browser gets smarter with two new features
  • Google Chrome's vertical tabs help with multitasking
  • Google has unveiled an update to Chrome’s built-in Reading Mode
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Google has introduced two new features in its Chrome browser designed to boost user experience. The first feature allows users to view tabs vertically along the side of the window, marking a shift from the traditional horizontal layout at the top. This vertical tab feature brings Chrome in line with browsers like Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. Additionally, Google has updated Chrome's Reading Mode. The new feature simplifies webpages by hiding distractions and offering a full-page interface.

Chrome Update Adds Vertical Tabs and Improved Reading Mode

Through a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced the rollout of two new features for the Chrome browser. The company has also posted short video clips showcasing how the new features work. As mentioned, Google Chrome now offer the option to use vertical tabs. This can be enabled by right-clicking on any Chrome window and selecting Show Tabs Vertically.

Google says moving the tabs to the side of the browser window allows users to read full page titles and manage tab groups with ease, even when the tab count hits double digits. The new layout is likely to help with multitasking. The vertical tabs can be selected depending on user preferences

Alongside vertical tabs, Google officially announced another Chrome feature: the reading mode gets a new full-page interface. This can be accessed by right-clicking on any page and selecting Open in reading mode to remove visual distractions and transform the webpage to a text-focused one.

Google has been rolling out new features for Chrome in recent months. Last month, the company introduced the Gemini side panel in Chrome for users in India. However, unlike the US version, it does not yet include the Auto Browse feature that enables Gemini to take control of the browser and carry out tasks on the user's behalf. Similarly, in February, the company updated Chrome with features like Split View, built-in PDF markup tools, and more.

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Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Google Chrome Features, Google Chrome Reading Mode
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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