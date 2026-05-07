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Redmi Teases Launch of Performance-Focused Device in India, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Redmi has yet to confirm the name of the upcoming device.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 11:09 IST
Redmi Teases Launch of Performance-Focused Device in India, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi hints at a performance-centric smartphone launch

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Highlights
  • Redmi prepares to unveil a new India-bound device
  • Amazon teaser page hints at mysterious Redmi S branding
  • Redmi builds hype around fast and responsive performance
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Redmi has officially teased the launch of a new device in India, hinting at a performance-focused offering aimed at users seeking faster everyday usage. The company has not revealed the official moniker yet, but it has confirmed that the upcoming device will be sold through Amazon India. Dedicated teaser microsites have already gone live on both Amazon India and Xiaomi India websites. Redmi is currently building anticipation around speed, using multiple teaser phrases that suggest the new device could focus heavily on performance and responsiveness.

Redmi Teases Arrival of New Device via Amazon

According to Redmi's official teaser shared on X, the brand is positioning the upcoming device around speed and performance. The company has yet to share details about whether it is a new smartphone or a tablet, and whether it is part of an existing lineup, or a new series that will make its way to the country. 

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Meanwhile, new microsites have also begun to tease the upcoming launch on the Xiaomi India website and Amazon India. Currently, neither platform reveals the official name of the purported phone or its specifications. However, both pages repeat the same messaging around speed.

The microsite on Amazon also displays the text “Redmi S” on the left side of the page. Redmi has yet to explain what the branding refers to, and no additional details have been shared. The company is expected to reveal more information about the upcoming Redmi device in the coming days.

Some users on X are speculating that the teased device could be part of Redmi's Turbo lineup, mainly because the brand's teaser campaign strongly focuses on speed and performance. However, Redmi has historically not launched Turbo smartphones in India under the Redmi branding. In China, the company recently introduced the Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Max.

The Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, while the Turbo 5 Max uses the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. For photography, both phones feature dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, along with 20-megapixel selfie shooters. The Turbo 5 packs a 7,560mAh battery, while the Turbo 5 Max houses a larger 9,000mAh battery, with both supporting 100W fast charging.

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Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Phone, Xiaomi, Redmi India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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