Samsung's first smart fitness ring, the Galaxy Ring, was released back in 2024, and news about a follow-up model has been circulating ever since. While the tech enthusiasts expected the Galaxy Ring 2 to arrive alongside Samsung's next foldable smartphones at a Galaxy Unpacked event later this year, a recent report from Korea suggests a different release schedule. The upcoming Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to offer upgraded health-monitoring capabilities. The upcoming wearable is expected to last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Timeline (Anticipated)

As per a report by ET News (in Korean), Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 in early 2027. It was previously expected to be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of this year, but the company reportedly adjusted the launch timeline in consideration with several factors like the pace of growth in the smart ring market, marketing effectiveness and others.

The report, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, states that the new Galaxy Ring 2 will offer improved battery life, comfort, and sensor accuracy over the Galaxy Ring. The new model will reportedly have a thin and light design and could deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. The existing Galaxy Ring is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

The Galaxy Ring 2 is expected to arrive with advanced body temperature sensors and accurate sleep analysis. It could also provide more insights into the cardiovascular health of wearers. It is also said to come with non-invasive blood glucose measurement technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 38,999. It is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colour options. It can be purchased in nine sizes, ranging from five to 13. It has Samsung's proprietary Health AI features and offers Sleep Score and snoring analysis. The wearable is compatible with the Samsung Health app and is IP68 dust and water-resistant.