Infinix Smart 7 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Infinix Smart 7 runs the latest Android 12 with XOS 12 skin on top.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 February 2023 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Smart 7 has been launched in Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 7 features up to 7GB RAM
  • The phone has a 13-megapixels AI-supported dual camera setup
  • The newly launched Infinix Smart 7 has up to 2TB expandable storage

Infinix Smart 7 device has been launched in India today. The company had previously unveiled the model globally. The Infinix Smart 7 Indian variant comes equipped with a “first-in-segment” 6,000mAH battery “with a power marathon tech that enhances the battery life by 25 percent.” The company claims that the battery could power the device for 33 days on standby, nearly 50 hours standby on talk time, and nearly 24 hours of video playback. The smartphone also has up to 7GB RAM that includes 3GB expandable RAM. It also has an expandable supported storage of up to 2TB via Micro SD.

Infinix Smart 7 price in India, availability

The Infinix Smart 7 is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and is priced at Rs. 7,299 in India. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart beginning February 27.

The device is available in three different colours — Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue. The smartphone has expendable RAM, making up to 7GB and has expandable storage of up to 2TB via Micro SD. Infinix Smart 7 runs the latest Android 12 with XOS 12 skin on top.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications, features

This newly launched Infinix device features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1612x720) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 500nits.

A Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and a PowerVR GPU powers the latest Smart series model. It includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and users also get the virtual RAM feature to increase the memory by another 3GB.

The new Infinix Smart 7 features a dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor with an LED flash, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a dual LED flash. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a waterdrop notch alongside an LED flash.

A “first-in-segment” 6,000mAh battery powers the latest Smart series smartphone. It has a USB Type-C port that supports 10W charging. The smartphone includes a microSD card slot. The model includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as software-based face unlock.

The Infinix Smart 7 with a wave pattern design as well as an anti-bacterial back panel weighs 207 grams and has dimensions of 75.63mm x 164.2mm x 9.37mm. The smartphone's connectivity options include Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2 support, and GPS support among others.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Spreadtrum SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
