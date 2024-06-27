Google Chrome announced five new features for Android and iOS platforms that aim to bring a better search experience across smartphones and tablets. The web browser has been rolling out a slew of new features lately, with “Listen to this Page” and “Minimised Custom Tabs” some of the recent additions. Now, it brings more Chrome actions for search queries, a redesigned search bar for select devices, new shortcut suggestions, and more.

New features on Google Chrome

In a blog post, Google introduced five new features for Android and iOS devices. It brings more Chrome Actions for local searches. Upon searching queries related to local businesses, such as looking up a restaurant, users will now get three new options: Call, Directions, and Reviews. Google says this feature is already live on Android and will be rolled out to iOS later this year.

The address bar on tablets has also been redesigned in accordance with Google's Material You design language. When making searches, the website will still be visible to the user in a new drop-down menu. The shortcut suggestions are also said to be improved keeping the user's typing habits in mind. Google says it will now help them navigate to a website based on what they normally search to get there.

Google has also brought Trending Searches to iOS – a feature already available on Android devices since 2023. Users can now simply tap on an empty address bar to see the trending searches being listed. Selecting a trending search will show other searches related to that topic.

It also introduces live sports cards on the Discover feed. With this feature, users can get automatic updates and catch up on how their favourite sports teams are doing if they have searched for it in the past. Google says this feature can also be customised by navigating to the three-dot menu.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.