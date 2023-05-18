Technology News
The company said it helped Indian developers create jobs, go to market faster, grow financially, and reach global audiences.

By ANI | Updated: 18 May 2023 10:35 IST
Google said it has monetised its apps and in-app content in more than 180 global markets

  • Most Android devices come preloaded with two or more app stores
  • Google claimed to have largest malware scanning system in the world
  • Google's malware scanning system analyses over 125 billion apps daily

Google in a blog said its investments in Android and Google Play helped Indian developers create jobs, go to market faster, grow financially, and reach global audiences.

The tech giant on Wednesday said over the past decade, Google has been deeply committed to the growth of India's app ecosystem. Google said it was a sensible model as the platform only makes money when a developer makes money, so its success is aligned with theirs.

On Android, developers have many ways to distribute their apps to users, Google said, adding most Android devices come with two or more app stores preloaded right out of the box, and users can install others.

Google said, "In India, many consumers get their apps from a combination of app stores and other methods such as sideloading, so our incentive is to continually provide the best platform, tools, and resources to compete in the market and enable developer businesses to thrive."

According to Google, it has built and operate the largest malware scanning system in the world that analyses over 125 billion apps daily to keep consumers safe, providing a safe and secure experience to their users. It has reached 2.5 billion monthly active users in 190 markets.

It said it has run experiments, beta tested new features, optimised store listings, analysed performance, and more to improve its apps.

Google in the blog also said it has monetised its apps and in-app content conveniently and safely in more than 180 global markets with our commerce platform that provides easy access to local payments — including UPI and recharge codes — and monetisation tools.

Google added because of the immense value that it provides, developers in India and around the world have found Google Play to be a great tool to help them build and grow their businesses, and our investments in Android and Google Play would not be sustainable without our service fee model.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Play, Android
