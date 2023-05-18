Google in a blog said its investments in Android and Google Play helped Indian developers create jobs, go to market faster, grow financially, and reach global audiences.

The tech giant on Wednesday said over the past decade, Google has been deeply committed to the growth of India's app ecosystem. Google said it was a sensible model as the platform only makes money when a developer makes money, so its success is aligned with theirs.

On Android, developers have many ways to distribute their apps to users, Google said, adding most Android devices come with two or more app stores preloaded right out of the box, and users can install others.

Google said, "In India, many consumers get their apps from a combination of app stores and other methods such as sideloading, so our incentive is to continually provide the best platform, tools, and resources to compete in the market and enable developer businesses to thrive."

According to Google, it has built and operate the largest malware scanning system in the world that analyses over 125 billion apps daily to keep consumers safe, providing a safe and secure experience to their users. It has reached 2.5 billion monthly active users in 190 markets.

It said it has run experiments, beta tested new features, optimised store listings, analysed performance, and more to improve its apps.

Google in the blog also said it has monetised its apps and in-app content conveniently and safely in more than 180 global markets with our commerce platform that provides easy access to local payments — including UPI and recharge codes — and monetisation tools.

Google added because of the immense value that it provides, developers in India and around the world have found Google Play to be a great tool to help them build and grow their businesses, and our investments in Android and Google Play would not be sustainable without our service fee model.

