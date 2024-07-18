Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Live Activities With ETA, Directions Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users

Google Maps Live Activities With ETA, Directions Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users

Live Activities support on Google Maps appears to be rolling out to users in multiple regions, including India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 July 2024 13:36 IST
Google Maps Live Activities With ETA, Directions Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users

Photo Credit: X/ Megh Rathod @meghrathod

Live Activities support on Google Maps is also available to some users in India

Highlights
  • Google Maps is testing Live Activities support with more users on iOS
  • Not all iPhone users have access to Live Activities on Google Maps
  • Google Maps Live Activities displays ETA and upcoming directions
Advertisement

Google Maps is slowly expanding support for Live Activities on iOS, allowing users to access more information about their travel information at a glance. The search giant had previously confirmed the feature was coming to the iOS version of its navigation app, but it is yet to roll out to all users. Apple introduced support for Live Activities in 2022 with iOS 16, and third-party applications have gradually added support for the feature that displays useful information (such as a countdown or progress bar) on the lock screen and around the Dynamic Island on supported iPhone models.

9to5Google reports that several users on iOS have gained access to Live Activities while using Google Maps over the past two months. Screenshots submitted by users also suggest that the feature is available in multiple regions and languages — including India. Support for the iOS feature appears to be rolling out to more users after it was first tested earlier this year, according to the publication.

Once the feature is available on Google Maps for iOS, users will see Live Activities on the Lock Screen or Dynamic Island, when they start navigation on their iPhone. It will display the next direction, a horizontal progress bar, and the ETA for the destination.

It's worth noting that the rollout isn't widespread at the moment, and there's no word from Google on when it plans to expand support for Live Activities on Google Maps to all users on iOS. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access Live Activities on the latest version of iOS as well as the latest version of Google Maps from the App Store.

While Google is still testing support for the iOS feature for its navigation app, other third-party apps have already added support for Live Activities to their apps. These include Uber, Zomato, Swiggy, FotMob, Gentler Streak, Forest, and Lumy. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Maps, Live Activities, iOS, Apple, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Will Reportedly Launch a ‘Slimmer’ Galaxy Z Fold 6 in October in Limited Countries

Related Stories

Google Maps Live Activities With ETA, Directions Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  4. Boat Smart Ring Active India Launch Date, Design, Price, Features Revealed
  5. Apple Postpones Plans for Thinner iPhone Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Google Maps Live Activities Support Starts Rolling Out to More Users
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Hit With Security Breach With $234.9 Million Said to Be at Stake; Withdrawals, Deposits Halted
  2. Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report
  3. Google Maps Live Activities With ETA, Directions Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users
  4. Samsung Will Reportedly Launch a ‘Slimmer’ Galaxy Z Fold 6 in October in Limited Countries
  5. Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications
  8. iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space-Saving RCC Components: Report
  9. Google's Pixel Watch Likely to Get Find My Device Network Support Soon: Report
  10. Google Pixel 9 Series Including Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leaked Again; Design, Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »