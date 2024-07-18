Google Maps is slowly expanding support for Live Activities on iOS, allowing users to access more information about their travel information at a glance. The search giant had previously confirmed the feature was coming to the iOS version of its navigation app, but it is yet to roll out to all users. Apple introduced support for Live Activities in 2022 with iOS 16, and third-party applications have gradually added support for the feature that displays useful information (such as a countdown or progress bar) on the lock screen and around the Dynamic Island on supported iPhone models.

9to5Google reports that several users on iOS have gained access to Live Activities while using Google Maps over the past two months. Screenshots submitted by users also suggest that the feature is available in multiple regions and languages — including India. Support for the iOS feature appears to be rolling out to more users after it was first tested earlier this year, according to the publication.

Once the feature is available on Google Maps for iOS, users will see Live Activities on the Lock Screen or Dynamic Island, when they start navigation on their iPhone. It will display the next direction, a horizontal progress bar, and the ETA for the destination.

It's worth noting that the rollout isn't widespread at the moment, and there's no word from Google on when it plans to expand support for Live Activities on Google Maps to all users on iOS. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access Live Activities on the latest version of iOS as well as the latest version of Google Maps from the App Store.

While Google is still testing support for the iOS feature for its navigation app, other third-party apps have already added support for Live Activities to their apps. These include Uber, Zomato, Swiggy, FotMob, Gentler Streak, Forest, and Lumy.