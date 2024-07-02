Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel

Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi-Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel

With this feature, Google Maps may indicate the locations of all users on the map and identify places where they can wait for each other.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2024 16:21 IST
Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi-Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez

Google filed a patent for Maps users to navigate to a shared destination from different locations

Highlights
  • Google filed a patent for a multi-car navigation feature for Maps
  • The feature may ease navigation for multiple vehicles travelling together
  • Patent was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 25
Advertisement

Google Maps is one of the most widely used navigation apps in the world, with 60 million active users in India alone as of 2023, according to Miriam Daniel, Vice President and Head of Google Maps. The web mapping platform introduces new features and improvements to existing ones on a regular basis, helping solo travellers navigate across geographical regions with step-by-step directions. According to a recent patent filing, it may be planning to bring enhanced functionality for those travelling in groups too, via a potential multi-car navigation feature.

Multi-Car Navigation on Google Maps

According to a patent filed by Google with the US Patent and Trademark Office (via @xleaks7) on June 25, the search giant is developing plans for a feature which allows users from different locations to navigate to a shared destination within a specified time period.

google maps patent 1 Google Maps Patent for Multi-Car Navigation

Google Maps Patent for Multi-Car Navigation
Photo Credit: US Patent and Trademark Office/Google

The patent, titled “Providing Navigation Instructions to One Device in View of Another Device”, is for a navigation service that can determine multiple users travelling to a common destination from different origin points. It is said to have access to the calendar schedule and messages of users to determine the travelling intentions of users. If multiple users are detected, it is claimed to coordinate the travel by sending them invites to join the multi-car navigation and providing directions to the same destination within similar periods.

Alternatively, users may be able to place explicit requests for multi-car navigation when organising trips.

The navigation service can indicate the locations of all users travelling on the map, routes shared by all parties, identify places where they can wait for each other and also suggest speed adjustments, as per the patent. Furthermore, it is also said to relay data about the traffic and road conditions to all the vehicles, determining it by the road traversed by the lead vehicle in the group. It may also send a notification if a vehicle in the group takes a detour, and suggest stops on the way to others in order to let them catch up.

The feature is suggested to work with smartphones not only operating as standalone but also devices connected to a vehicle's infotainment system via either USB or Bluetooth.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live
Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India

Related Stories

Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi-Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. Google Pixel 9 Seen in a Pink Colour Option in Leaked Video
  3. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Date Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Design Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  7. Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  8. Realme GT 6 to Launch in China on July 9; Rear Panel Design Teased
  9. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi-Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel
  2. Google Pixel 9 Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Off Pink Colour Variant With Rounded Corners
  3. OpenSSH Vulnerability regreSSHion Identified, More Than 14 Million Servers at Risk: Report
  4. Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed
  6. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. Apple Could Reportedly Introduce a Paid Apple Intelligence Subscription to Drive Revenue
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Be Launched Without Standard Model: Report
  9. Google Reportedly Completes Design Process for Tensor G5 Chipset for Pixel 10 Series
  10. Google App Reportedly Testing New Incognito Mode Shortcut for Quicker Access on Latest Beta Version
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »