Google Maps for Android was updated with a redesigned interface earlier this year, and it is finally being rolled out to users in multiple regions. The new interface comes with a bottom sheet layout, where instead of showing the menu and information edge-to-edge, it now appears within rounded sheets that do not cover the entire space. Changes have also been made to the directions and navigation page, and a lot of the information that was shown on the top of the screen has been relocated to the bottom sheet. Notably, the redesigned interface was first spotted in February.

Google Maps Redesigned Interface Rolling Out Widely

The new interface was rolled out with the Google Maps for Android version 11.136.0101. Gadgets 360 was able to access the new interface with all the redesigned elements. The update has been rolled out to the public, and compatible devices should get the update in the coming days. It is not certain when the redesigned interface will be rolled out to users on iOS, where the app still displays the older interface.

Redesigned Google Maps interface on Android

Spotted first in February, the new layout is in line with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines and incorporates bottom sheets in the app. The overall appearance is also less cluttered and more immersive. The Search bar and the navigation menu (where users add their origin and destination) at the top of the screen do not occupy the entire space and the edge-to-edge layout has been ditched in favour of rounded corners. This means users can still see a bit of the map in both of the corners at the top.

On the other hand, a lot of the information that was previously visible at the top of the screen has now been shifted to the bottom sheet. For instance, the location information and navigation options will be shown at the bottom — this includes the distance between two locations and the expected time to reach there.

Notably, the sheets also follow the curved edges style, enabling users to see more of the map through corners which used to be completely covered earlier. The new view is both more immersive and functional as it shows more context to the page. The location information screen now displays a share icon, which can be used to send information quickly via messaging, social media, and other compatible apps.