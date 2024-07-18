Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 made its global debut on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, if a recent report is to go by, this may not be the end of Samsung's foldable smartphone unveilings this year. The South Korean technology conglomerate is reportedly developing a new variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which may either be a ‘Slim' or an ‘Ultra' variant and could bring several upgrades over the recently launched handset.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung's new version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to be dubbed “Q6A”, according to a report by Allround-PC. It is speculated to have a thinner design and larger displays. If it turns out to be an ‘Ultra' variant, the smartphone could also reportedly offer camera upgrades. In anticipation of its launch, the tech company is speculated to be testing software for a smartphone with the model number “SM-F958N”.

However, there is a catch. As per the report, Samsung is planning to launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant in just two markets: China and South Korea. It is still being determined if it will be introduced in other regions too. Due to its limited launch, the smartphone's production numbers may be limited, with only 4 to 5 lakh units being anticipated. There is no information on whether it will offer similar specifications to the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is the company's flagship foldable device.

The report suggests this smartphone may be launched in October. If it comes to fruition, its launch could coincide with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, which is also expected to come in the same month. It would reportedly include just two models this year: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with the tech giant reportedly skipping the standard model.

The October event could also see Samsung unveil its first-ever extended reality (XR) headset, although it is speculated to be only available to developers initially, with a public launch likely to take place in 2025.