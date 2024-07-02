Google is testing a new shortcut option for the Incognito mode on its search app, allowing users to quickly access the feature, according to a report. This feature was spotted in a beta version of the Google app for Android smartphones, alongside another addition which makes labels from the bottom banner disappear. This development comes just a week after it was reported that the search engine may stop offering continuously scrolling search results on mobile and desktop platforms.

Google's new Incognito mode shortcut

Android Authority spotted a new shortcut that brings up the Incognito tab on the Google app for Android, on version 15.26.34.29.arm64. The latest beta version is available to download to testers who have opted to receive beta updates via the Google Play Developer Program.

Tapping on the search box reportedly bring up a new Chrome Incognito option above the keyboard. This may enable users to switch to Incognito Mode quickly, instead of the current solution — tapping on the profile picture option in the top-right corner of the screen and then selecting the Incognito tab below the account.

The update also reportedly brings an enhanced look for the home tab on the Google app. Labels which previously appeared, such as Home, Search and Saved are now hidden, while only the icons are visible, providing a simplified look to the interface.

While these options are reportedly available with the latest Google app beta update, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access them, which suggests that it is a server-side change.

Circle to Search on the Google app to get an update

The Google app is also reportedly gaining support for Circle to Search – the visual lookup feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It was spotted in a beta version of the Google app and may let users scan any QR codes or barcodes visible on the screen.

Meanwhile, a chip that shows the URL of the destination website may also be visible next to the code, according to the report. This option is said to be accessible by long pressing the Home button. and is likely to roll out to users on the stable channel at a later date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.