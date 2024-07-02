Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google App Reportedly Testing New Incognito Mode Shortcut for Quicker Access on Latest Beta Version

Google App Reportedly Testing New Incognito Mode Shortcut for Quicker Access on Latest Beta Version

Users might be able to quickly toggle Incognito Mode on the Google app, rather than having to tap on the profile picture option to bring it up.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2024 14:11 IST
Google App Reportedly Testing New Incognito Mode Shortcut for Quicker Access on Latest Beta Version

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

The Incognito Mode shortcut was spotted in Google app for Android beta version 15.26.34.29.arm64

Highlights
  • Google is said to be testing new shortcut for bringing up Incognito mode
  • It is reported in Google app for Android beta version 15.26.34.29.arm64
  • The update may also bring an option hide icons on the bottom label
Advertisement

Google is testing a new shortcut option for the Incognito mode on its search app, allowing users to quickly access the feature, according to a report. This feature was spotted in a beta version of the Google app for Android smartphones, alongside another addition which makes labels from the bottom banner disappear. This development comes just a week after it was reported that the search engine may stop offering continuously scrolling search results on mobile and desktop platforms.

Google's new Incognito mode shortcut

Android Authority spotted a new shortcut that brings up the Incognito tab on the Google app for Android, on version 15.26.34.29.arm64. The latest beta version is available to download to testers who have opted to receive beta updates via the Google Play Developer Program.

Tapping on the search box reportedly bring up a new Chrome Incognito option above the keyboard. This may enable users to switch to Incognito Mode quickly, instead of the current solution — tapping on the profile picture option in the top-right corner of the screen and then selecting the Incognito tab below the account.

The update also reportedly brings an enhanced look for the home tab on the Google app. Labels which previously appeared, such as Home, Search and Saved are now hidden, while only the icons are visible, providing a simplified look to the interface.

While these options are reportedly available with the latest Google app beta update, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access them, which suggests that it is a server-side change.

Circle to Search on the Google app to get an update

The Google app is also reportedly gaining support for Circle to Search – the visual lookup feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It was spotted in a beta version of the Google app and may let users scan any QR codes or barcodes visible on the screen.

Meanwhile, a chip that shows the URL of the destination website may also be visible next to the code, according to the report. This option is said to be accessible by long pressing the Home button. and is likely to roll out to users on the stable channel at a later date.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google App, Google App Beta Update, Google Incognito Mode
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instagram, Facebook to Display 'AI Info' on Posts Following Backlash Over 'Made With AI' Label
Crypto Hacks Reportedly Led to $176 Million in Losses in June; Analytics Firm Flags Over 20 Cryptocurrency Hacks

Related Stories

Google App Reportedly Testing New Incognito Mode Shortcut for Quicker Access on Latest Beta Version
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  3. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Date Tipped
  4. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Price, Specifications Leaked
  6. Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  7. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Design Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Realme GT 6 to Launch in China on July 9; Rear Panel Design Teased
  9. Google Reportedly Completes Design Process for Its Tensor G5 Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A3 With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Anthropic to Fund Initiative to Develop New Third-Party AI Benchmarks to Assess AI Models
  3. Apple’s Brings Alternative Payment Options to Vision Pro in the EU with visionOS 1.2 Update
  4. Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi-Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel
  5. Google Pixel 9 Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Off Pink Colour Variant With Rounded Corners
  6. OpenSSH Vulnerability regreSSHion Identified, More Than 14 Million Servers at Risk: Report
  7. Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India
  8. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed
  9. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live
  10. Apple Could Reportedly Introduce a Paid Apple Intelligence Subscription to Drive Revenue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »