Redmi K70 series is all set to go official in China on November 29 with three entries — Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro. As the launch date nears, Xiaomi is revealing more details about the smartphones. The top-of-the-line Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, the Redmi K70E will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. The smartphone brand has now also released official images, showing the complete design of the Pro model. It is shown with a triple rear camera unit.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has revealed key specifications and the official look of the Redmi K70 Pro on Weibo. As per the teasers, the handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will feature a 6.67-inch display and is confirmed to incorporate generative AI capabilities. Redmi is promising a fresh ice-cooling system built on self-developed heat-dissipation materials for the new smartphone. On the design front, it has a glass body with 7.49mm thickness.

Redmi K70 Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Further, in the build-up to the launch, Redmi has also unveiled the official look of the Redmi K70 Pro. The renders show the handset in black and white shades with a hole-punch display design. It has a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 2x optical zoom. The square-shaped camera module is arranged on the upper portion of the handset.

Redmi K70E is already confirmed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. It will feature a 1.5K display with a peak brightness of 1,800nits and a high-frequency PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz. It is teased to run on Xiaomi HyperOS and house a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

While Redmi has not disclosed the chipset of the vanilla Redmi K70, it is also rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC. The launch of Redmi K70 series will take place on November 29 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) in China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.