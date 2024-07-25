Google Maps has been updated with support for new features that are aimed at improving the navigation experience on the service and finding electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. On Thursday, Google announced new features that are coming to its mobile apps that will help users prepare for upcoming flyovers, help four-wheeler drivers navigate smaller roads, and allow EV drivers to locate the nearest charging station. Meanwhile, users will also be able to book metro tickets from the Google Maps app, and the process of reporting road incidents has also been simplified on the app.

Here are the new features coming to Google Maps, along with details of how they work, and when you can expect them to roll out in your city.

Google Maps Flyover Callouts Feature

In order to help users prepare for upcoming flyovers while driving in city traffic, Google Maps has been updated with a new flyover callouts feature. The company says that the feature is designed to eliminate the need to make decisions about taking a flyover, or using the road below, when driving in a relatively new region.

Flyover callouts on Google Maps

Photo Credit: Google

Users with Android smartphones or Android Auto units should see the new flyover callouts feature as soon as this week, and it will be available in 40 cities in the country to begin with. Both two-wheeler and four-wheeler navigation routes will display these callouts, according to the company. iOS and CarPlay users will have to wait — there's no release date for the feature on these platforms.

EV Charging Stations on Google Maps

Google Maps now displays information related to EV charging stations across the country, and these details will also be displayed on the company's search results. Drivers will be able to see what plug types are supported at the charging station, as well as check whether the station is open with real-time availability.

The company has partnered with four EV charging providers — Ather, ElectricPe, Kazam, and Statiq — to source the relevant information for over 8,000 charging stations in the country. It is also the first time that Google is offering details about EV charging stations for two-wheelers in the world. The company is expected to reveal additional details related to availability in the future.

AI-Powered Narrow Road Estimation

Google is introducing a new AI-powered navigation feature that will estimate the width of smaller roads, which will inform four-wheeler drivers about the possibility of congested roads. The company says that it developed an AI model that uses information such as satellite imagery, information about specific roads, known distance between buildings, footpaths, and even Street View data in order to identify narrow roads.

Narrow road estimation (left) and metro ticket booking on Google Maps

Photo Credit: Google

By informing users about narrow roads in advance, Google Maps should be able to help four-wheeler drivers take alternative routes that are less congested, whenever possible. The new narrow road estimation feature is rolling out to users on Android devices in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, and Guwahati. Support for iOS devices and other cities will arrive at a later date.

Metro Ticket Booking on Google Maps

Commuters will be able to book metro tickets on Google Maps, and the company has partnered with ONDC and Namma Yatri to enable the functionality on its navigation app. Users can book tickets while traveling on metro lines in Kochi and Chennai, according to the company.

While using the Google Maps app to check public transport directions in these cities, users will see a booking option that allows them to select the journey details and make the payment inside the app, eliminating the need to stand in line for a ticket at the station.

Curated Lists and Easier Road Incident Reporting

Earlier this year, Google announced that it is making it easier for users to access recommendations and curated lists, along with collaborative options like the ability to add itinerary information and recommendations via the lists feature. These features are also available to users in India, the company said on Thursday. Maps users can also react to suggestions using emoji, which could help in building consensus while planning a trip.

Road incident reporting has also been improved on Google Maps, and the company says that it has streamlined the process of reporting an accident or repairs and construction work on a road, which means less time is spent looking at the screen. Unlike the narrow roads feature and flyover callouts feature, the improved road incident reporting process is available on all mobile and automotive platforms.