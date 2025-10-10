Google Messages is expected to get a new feature called Insights soon. The feature, which is likely to be AI-powered, was spotted in the beta version of the app recently. While details are still limited, the feature appears to be focused on links that are shared in your personal and group chats. The Insights button will reportedly appear at the bottom of every link preview on the Google Messages interface, with a Gemini icon. If rolled out widely, this feature could provide users with key information about links shared with them in a conversation.

Insights Feature Found in the Google Messages Beta

An APK teardown of the Google Messages app by Android Authority has revealed that Google is developing a new Insights feature. The feature was discovered in Google Messages version 20251006 beta, and it could help users manage shared links from personal and group chats.

The publication has offered a first glimpse at the upcoming Insights feature in Google Messages. Screenshots show the Insights button featuring the Gemini icon appearing below the link previews.

As the feature is still in development and hasn't been officially released, tapping the button reportedly shows a message that reads, “Gemini isn't available right now.”

The publication says that the Insights button doesn't appear when you share a link with others. It also remains hidden unless the Show only web link previews option is enabled in the Google Messages settings.

The report states that the Insights feature could provide a quick AI-generated summary of web pages shared with users, without having to open and read them manually. However, since Google hasn't officially launched Insights in Google Messages yet, its exact functionality remains unconfirmed.

Google is said to be working on several new features within Google Messages. The company recently expanded the Sensitive Content Warning feature to videos. With this feature, Google Messages scans incoming and outgoing videos for nudity and explicit content. It is rolling out through the October 2025 Play Services update (v25.39). It is powered by SafetyCore and works similarly to Apple's Sensitive Content Warning on iOS.