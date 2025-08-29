Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10's Take a Message Feature Rolls Out to Older Pixel Phones

Google's new Take a Message feature shows a recording and its transcription in the Recents tab on the Phone app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 19:48 IST
Google Pixel 10's Take a Message Feature Rolls Out to Older Pixel Phones

Photo Credit: Google

The new Take a Message feature was introduced with the Pixel 10 series

Highlights
  • Take a Message is rolling out to Pixel 4, later phones in select regions
  • The feature work on Pixel Watch 2 and later smartwatches as well
  • Google says that the messages are stored privately on the user's phone
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series, which was launched in India and global markets on August 20, came with a new Take a Message feature in the Phone app. When the user is about to miss or decline a call, the app asks them if it can record a message on their behalf. The Phone app automatically transcribes the recording and displays the text and audio clip in the call history section in the app. Google has now confirmed that the feature is available on older Pixel devices, putting to rest speculation that it was limited to the Pixel 10 lineup.

Google's 'Take a Message' Feature Comes to Pixel 4 and Newer Devices

The company announced that its Take a Message feature is rolling out to the Pixel 4 and newer models. However, it is currently limited to Ireland, Australia, the US, and the UK. The feature is supported by most carriers in these regions, except for Dish. Some Pixel 9 series users have started receiving the feature, and it is expected to eventually roll out to the rest of the company's Pixel portfolio in the coming days.

The new Take a Message feature from the Pixel 10 series of smartphones is also supported on the Pixel Watch 2 and newer models, provided the smartwatch is paired with a Pixel 6 or newer model.

To enable the Take a Message feature on your Pixel phone, you'll need to make sure you're using the latest version of the Phone app. Then, open the app and tap to More > Settings > Take a Message, and switch the feature on. To enable the feature on your Pixel Watch, open the Google Phone app on your paired phone, go to More > Settings > Take a Message, and toggle the feature on.

The new Take a Message features shows the call recording and the transcription in the Recents tab on the Phone app. Google confirms that the messages stay private on the users' devices. When someone calls, they'll hear either the user's recorded greeting or the default one from Take a Message. Spam calls are automatically filtered and blocked on the user's phone, without internet or data connectivity. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Phone App, Google, Take a Message Feature
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Price, Specifications Listed on Retail Websites Ahead of Debut: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10's Take a Message Feature Rolls Out to Older Pixel Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15T India Launch Date Revealed; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
  2. Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025), MagicPad 3 Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With S Pen Support Launched in India at This Price
  4. Poco F7 5G Long-Term Review: A Gamer's Delight
  5. OnePlus 15 Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chip
  6. You Can Now Try xAI's GrokCode Fast 1 Model With Agentic Coding for a Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  8. Vivo T4 Pro With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Dips Below $112,000 Amid Renewed Pressure, Ethereum Hovers Near $4,450
  2. Google Pixel 10's Take a Message Feature Rolls Out to Older Pixel Phones
  3. Lenovo Tipped to Launch Concept Laptop With Rotating Display, Legion Go 2, More at IFA Berlin Next Week
  4. Grok Code Fast 1 With Agentic Coding Capabilities Released; Users Get One Week of Free Access
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Price, Specifications Listed on Retail Websites Ahead of Debut: Report
  6. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  7. eSIM Mobile Fraud: I4C Warns Users of eSIM Scams, Shares Tips to Stay Safe
  8. Vivo T4 Pro With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Anthropic Seeks Permission to Train AI Model on User Conversations, Updates Privacy Policy
  10. Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025) With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched Globally Alongside MagicPad 3: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »