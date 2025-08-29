Google Pixel 10's Take a Message Feature Rolls Out to Older Pixel Phones

Google Pixel 10 series, which was launched in India and global markets on August 20, came with a new Take a Message feature in the Phone app. When the user is about to miss or decline a call, the app asks them if it can record a message on their behalf. The Phone app automatically transcribes the recording and displays the text and audio clip in the call history section in the app. Google has now confirmed that the feature is available on older Pixel devices, putting to rest speculation that it was limited to the Pixel 10 lineup.

Google's 'Take a Message' Feature Comes to Pixel 4 and Newer Devices

The company announced that its Take a Message feature is rolling out to the Pixel 4 and newer models. However, it is currently limited to Ireland, Australia, the US, and the UK. The feature is supported by most carriers in these regions, except for Dish. Some Pixel 9 series users have started receiving the feature, and it is expected to eventually roll out to the rest of the company's Pixel portfolio in the coming days.

The new Take a Message feature from the Pixel 10 series of smartphones is also supported on the Pixel Watch 2 and newer models, provided the smartwatch is paired with a Pixel 6 or newer model.

To enable the Take a Message feature on your Pixel phone, you'll need to make sure you're using the latest version of the Phone app. Then, open the app and tap to More > Settings > Take a Message, and switch the feature on. To enable the feature on your Pixel Watch, open the Google Phone app on your paired phone, go to More > Settings > Take a Message, and toggle the feature on.

The new Take a Message features shows the call recording and the transcription in the Recents tab on the Phone app. Google confirms that the messages stay private on the users' devices. When someone calls, they'll hear either the user's recorded greeting or the default one from Take a Message. Spam calls are automatically filtered and blocked on the user's phone, without internet or data connectivity.