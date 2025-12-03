Technology News
English Edition
Circle to Search Update Adds Spam Detection; Google Brings Urgent Call Notes, New Emoji to Android

Google's Circle to Search tool will now display an AI Overview with details sourced from the Web.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 14:05 IST
Circle to Search Update Adds Spam Detection; Google Brings Urgent Call Notes, New Emoji to Android

Photo Credit: Google

The Expressive Captions feature on Android will now show real-time captions for all live videos

Highlights
  • Users can now also access Emoji Kitchen sticker combos on Android
  • Android now makes it easier to leave unwanted group chats in Messages
  • Expressive Captions is now made available to all live videos
Google's Circle to Search tool has been updated with support for scam detection, allowing users to identify fraudulent content on their screen with a tap. This update is part of the new Android 16 build and will roll out soon to eligible Android smartphones. Google has also added more functionality to Android, including an update to the Phone by Google app that lets users mark a call as urgent, with the new Call Reason feature. The update also allows users to leave and report spam group chats. Google also says that its Expressive Captions feature is now available for all live videos.

Google's Phone App Gains Support for Call Reason Feature

The tech giant, through a blog post, announced new features for Android to help users share and connect with people. The Circle to Search feature now allow users to quickly find more details about what they see on the screen, including when they suspect a scam. This feature will display an AI Overview with information sourced from the Web, helping users to identify potential fraud. 

Additionally, Android now makes it easier to leave unwanted group chats in Google Messages. When users are added to a group by an unknown number, they will immediately get an alert with key group details and safety tips.

The update brings a new Call Reason feature (currently in beta) in the Phone by Google app that lets users mark a call to a saved contact as “urgent.” This urgent tag will be displayed on their incoming call screen. If the call went unattended, the tag will remain in their call log for quicker response.

Further, Google announced that its Expressive Captions feature on Android will show real-time captions. It will also display emotion tags like joy or sadness. Users can now also access Emoji Kitchen sticker combos on Android. 

Finally, Google now allows users to pin tabs in Chrome on their Android phone to easily access important pages. Pinned tabs will be fixed at the front of the browser.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Updates, Android, Circle to Search, Circle to Search AI, Google Messages, AI Overview
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Surges Above $93,000 as Liquidity Boost, Institutional Access Lift Market Confidence

