Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos

Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos

Google says that all detection happens locally, which keeps all media off the company's servers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 17:18 IST
Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos

Photo Credit: Google

Google started rolling out Sensitive Content Warnings in Messages in August

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • October 2025 Play Services update brings the video nudity detection
  • Explicit videos are automatically blurred so users can review first
  • Google’s system covers adults, teens, unlike Apple’s child-focused tool
Advertisement

Google Messages is expanding its Sensitive Content Warning feature to videos, allowing the app to detect nudity and alert users before playback. Such videos will be blurred by default, giving users the option to delete them without viewing. This update builds on the feature introduced in August for explicit images, further improving safety and privacy in chats. Similar to Apple's Sensitive Content Warning on iOS, the feature helps users avoid explicit images or videos across messaging and sharing platforms.

Google Messages Rolling Out Sensitive Content Warning For Videos

Google Messages is officially rolling out video detection for nudity and explicit content with the October 2025 Play Services update (v25.39). The feature was highlighted in the latest Play Services release notes. However, the warning may not appear on all devices immediately, as it is being released gradually. As Google's system updates are rolled out in phases, many users may still be on the September version for now.

The Google Messages app will scan both incoming and outgoing videos for nudity, just as it does with images, when the update reaches your device. The process is entirely local, so nothing is uploaded or shared externally. Powered by SafetyCore, an Android framework, the feature detects explicit content in photos and videos while keeping all your data private on the device.

Building on the same system already used for images, Google Messages will automatically blur any video flagged as explicit. This allows you to review and delete the content before viewing, making the messaging experience safer while remaining non-intrusive.

This seemingly small update is significant since Sensitive Content Warnings limit unwanted exposure, especially for younger users. All detection happens locally, which keeps all media off Google's servers. 

Similarly, Apple's Communication Safety in iMessage blurs explicit content and provides safety tips, primarily for children, with all detection performed on-device to protect privacy. The main difference is that Apple targets minors, whereas Google's system applies to both adults and teens, automatically adjusting settings based on age.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Messages, Google Messages Sensitive Content Warning, Google Messages Features, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  2. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  3. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  4. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design Leaked, Could Sport a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  5. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »