Google Messages is expanding its Sensitive Content Warning feature to videos, allowing the app to detect nudity and alert users before playback. Such videos will be blurred by default, giving users the option to delete them without viewing. This update builds on the feature introduced in August for explicit images, further improving safety and privacy in chats. Similar to Apple's Sensitive Content Warning on iOS, the feature helps users avoid explicit images or videos across messaging and sharing platforms.

Google Messages Rolling Out Sensitive Content Warning For Videos

Google Messages is officially rolling out video detection for nudity and explicit content with the October 2025 Play Services update (v25.39). The feature was highlighted in the latest Play Services release notes. However, the warning may not appear on all devices immediately, as it is being released gradually. As Google's system updates are rolled out in phases, many users may still be on the September version for now.

The Google Messages app will scan both incoming and outgoing videos for nudity, just as it does with images, when the update reaches your device. The process is entirely local, so nothing is uploaded or shared externally. Powered by SafetyCore, an Android framework, the feature detects explicit content in photos and videos while keeping all your data private on the device.

Building on the same system already used for images, Google Messages will automatically blur any video flagged as explicit. This allows you to review and delete the content before viewing, making the messaging experience safer while remaining non-intrusive.

This seemingly small update is significant since Sensitive Content Warnings limit unwanted exposure, especially for younger users. All detection happens locally, which keeps all media off Google's servers.

Similarly, Apple's Communication Safety in iMessage blurs explicit content and provides safety tips, primarily for children, with all detection performed on-device to protect privacy. The main difference is that Apple targets minors, whereas Google's system applies to both adults and teens, automatically adjusting settings based on age.