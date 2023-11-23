Samsung Display, a major display manufacturer and supplier, is reportedly working to add blue phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) material to its mobile screens. The transition to PHOLED in its mobile OLED panels is expected to take place by the second half of 2025. The South Korean tech giant is currently using blue fluorescent materials instead of phosphorescent material. The seventh iteration of the company's foldable phones — Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — are expected to debut with the next-generation PHOLED solution. Replacing the blue fluorescent with blue phosphorescent is expected to bring improved battery life and reduced power consumption on smartphones.

A report by The Elec, citing officials from UBI Research, states that Samsung is gearing up to use blue phosphorescent OLED display technology in devices by the second half of 2025. At present, the company is employing blue fluorescent materials on its panels that have an internal luminous efficiency of 25 percent. The red and green PHOLEDs are said to offer 100 percent efficiency. By replacing fluorescent materials with blue phosphorescent, Samsung could be able to reduce overall power consumption and improve energy efficiency.

The implementation of blue phosphorescent OLED screens might line up with the potential launch of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in 2025. Samsung usually unveils its foldable devices in the second half of every year.

Initial rumours indicated that Samsung Display would be using blue phosphorescent material for the foldable phones that were supposed to be released next year — Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, as per the report, "the development of (blue phosphorescent material) does not seem to be going smoothly”. Therefore, we can expect the material to debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in 2025.

The major drawback with blue PHOLED technology is durability. As per the report, the blue PHOLED displays have a lifespan of 55 percent of that of the fluorescent blue diodes. Since Samsung hasn't confirmed any details regarding the implementation of PHOLED in its mobile OLED panels, it is advised to take the reported details with a pinch of salt.

