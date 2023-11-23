Redmi Note 13 Pro was launched in China in September this year alongside the base Redmi Note 13 and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The phone has since been tipped to launch globally. It is also expected to arrive in India, but the company has not yet confirmed the launch timeline of the same. The model was previously spotted on the FCC certification site. Now the Redmi Note 13 Pro has reportedly been spotted on the NBTC site.

A 91Mobiles report claims that both 4G and 5G variants of the Redmi Note 13 Pro were spotted on Thailand's NBTC website. The 4G model, which was also spotted on the FCC website, was seen with the model number 23117RA68G, while the other listing with the model number 2312DRA50G suggested that it is the 5G variant. The listing did not reveal any other details about the handsets but hints that the model may make a global launch soon.

Sporting a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display, the China variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It gets a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is offered in Black, Blue, Silver and White colour options. As for pricing, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of the Redmi Note 13 Pro are listed in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700), respectively. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB option and the 12GB + 512GB one is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB variant is marked at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300).

