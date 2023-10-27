Technology News

Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 105 Classic claims to have undergone rigorous durability tests.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 October 2023 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 105 Classic is offered in Blue and Charcoal colour options

Nokia 105 Classic was launched in India on Thursday, October 26. The phone arrives with an inbuilt UPI application to enable easier transactions. It also supports wireless FM radio connectivity. The company provides a one-year replacement guarantee on the purchase of the handset. The phone is available in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants and can be bought with or without the charger. It is offered in two colour options. The handset joins the Nokia 105 model that was launched earlier this year with inbuilt UPI 123PAY support.

Nokia 105 Classic price

Offered in Blue and Charcoal colour options, the Nokia 105 Classic is available in India at Rs. 999. The phone is up for sale from October 26 in four variants with single-SIM and dual-SIM options, with and without chargers, respectively.

Nokia 105 Classic specifications

The Nokia 105 Classic claims to have undergone rigorous durability tests and therefore claims to offer high performance in the toughest environmental conditions. The ergonomic design, including the carefully allotted space between keys, is said to enhance user experience.

Although HMD Global is yet to release a detailed specification sheet for the Nokia 105 Classic, the company confirmed that the 800mAh battery packed into the phone offers a long battery life with extended standby time.

The Nokia 105 Classic also offers other notable features such as wireless FM radio connectivity support. It assures users of the experience and enjoyment of the FM radio without having the need to lug around a pair of earphones.

In a press statement, the company confirmed that the Nokia 105 Classic supports UPI transaction accessibility but it does not detail which UPI application it comes with. The phone also has a one year replacement guarantee from the date of purchase.

The Nokia 105 (2023), meanwhile, is available in India at Rs. 1,299 and is offered in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colour options. It launched alongside the Nokia 106 4G, which is priced in the country at Rs. 2,199.

Nokia 105 Classic, Nokia 105 Classic price in India, Nokia 105 Classic launch, Nokia 105 Classic specifications, Nokia

Further reading: Nokia 105 Classic, Nokia 105 Classic price in India, Nokia 105 Classic launch, Nokia 105 Classic specifications, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
