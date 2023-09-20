Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp to Offer Card Payments, Services From Rival Digital Payment Providers in India

WhatsApp to Offer Card Payments, Services From Rival Digital Payment Providers in India

WhatsApp users can now pay using popular UPI-based payment services like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe directly within the app.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 September 2023 13:08 IST
WhatsApp to Offer Card Payments, Services From Rival Digital Payment Providers in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India

Highlights
  • People shopping on WhatsApp could also pay using other UPI
  • WhatsApp Pay users will remain capped in India
  • To date, the app has limited its end-to-end shopping experiences in India

WhatsApp said on Wednesday that it will offer credit card payments and services from rival digital payment providers within its app in India, the latest bet by the Meta-owned service to boost commerce offerings in its biggest market. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India, though regulators there have capped its in-app WhatsApp Pay service to only 100 million people. People shopping on WhatsApp could also pay using popular services like Alphabet's Google Pay, Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe but only after being redirected outside WhatsApp.

Payments via those rival services - and any others that run on India's instant money transfer system UPI - will now be possible directly within WhatsApp, Meta said in a blog post. New in-app options for credit and debit cards will also be offered.

The additions bolster Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan for business messaging to become the "next major pillar" of the company's sales growth, an agenda that has assumed greater urgency as Meta's core ads business and metaverse project have come under pressure.

While WhatsApp Pay users will remain capped in India, there is no such limit on the number of users permitted to transact with businesses on WhatsApp using the other methods, a Meta spokesperson said.

With some 300 million people spending about $180 billion via India's UPI each month, the new transaction options could serve as a powerful lure to attract businesses to pay Meta for access to WhatsApp users.

To date, WhatsApp has limited its end-to-end shopping experiences in India to pilot programs like that with online grocery service JioMart, run by India's richest person, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and the metro systems in the cities of Chennai and Bengaluru.

Moving forward, the new payment tools will be available to any company in India that uses WhatsApp's business platform, which mainly serves large companies, according to the blog post.

Meta is also expanding its Meta Verified subscription program to businesses globally, giving companies a mechanism to validate authenticity and elevate their content in users' feeds, a separate blog post said.

Monthly subscriptions will be available on Instagram and Facebook in a handful of countries to start and will expand to WhatsApp at a later date, costing $21.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) per Facebook page or Instagram account or $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for both, according to the post. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Pay, Google Pay, Paytm
Xbox Leak: Microsoft Is Planning Xbox Series X and Series S Refreshes in 2024, New Controller With Gyro
Entities Expected to Comply With Data Protection Norms Except Age-Gating in 12 Months: Mos IT

Related Stories

WhatsApp to Offer Card Payments, Services From Rival Digital Payment Providers in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  2. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  3. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  5. Realme C53 With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  7. Google Pixel Watch 2 Said to Get This New Feature: Check Here
  8. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  9. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor V Purse Outward Foldable Smartphone With 7.71-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Entities Expected to Comply With Data Protection Norms Except Age-Gating in 12 Months: Mos IT
  3. WhatsApp to Offer Card Payments, Services From Rival Digital Payment Providers in India
  4. Xbox Leak: Microsoft Is Planning Xbox Series X and Series S Refreshes in 2024, New Controller With Gyro
  5. Google DeepMind AI Tool Predicts Whether Genetic Mutations Are Likely to Cause Harm
  6. Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' Chips Launch Date Set for December 14; to Feature Chiplet Design, AI Coprocessor
  7. iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9 Available With Up to Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount: Details
  8. Amazon Devices Unit Morale Suffers Amid Staff Cuts, Shaky Development Pipeline
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Receives Approval to Start Brain Implant Human Trial for Paralysis Patients
  10. Meta Urged Not to Roll Out End-to-end Encryption on Messenger, Instagram by UK
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.