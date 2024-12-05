Technology News
English Edition
  Google Photos Rolls Out 'Undo Device Backup' Feature0 for Better Cloud Storage Management

Google Photos Rolls Out ‘Undo Device Backup’ Feature0 for Better Cloud Storage Management

The feature is for users who may not want all of their photos and videos backed up anymore.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 18:25 IST
Google Photos Rolls Out ‘Undo Device Backup’ Feature0 for Better Cloud Storage Management

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos is the default media manager on most Android devices

Highlights
  • The ‘Undo Device Backup’ feature is rolled out for iOS users
  • It will also delete media in the locked folder on the Photos app
  • The feature will not remove media stored locally on the device
Google has introduced a new feature for its Photos app that aims to make deleting backed-up photos and videos easier. It was reportedly first spotted in June, with code strings of the Google Photos app hinting at a feature with similar functionality. The feature, dubbed ‘Undo Device Backup', lets users remove media from the cloud storage space offered by Google without affecting their presence on the local storage on a particular device.

Undo Device Backup Feature on Google Photos

On a support page, Google announced the rollout of this feature. Prior to its introduction, there was no way to delete photos and videos from the Google Photos backup without removing them from the device's local storage too. While there was a workaround involving turning off the backup on a mobile device and then using a desktop to delete media, it required going the extra mile.

google photos backup Google Photos

The New 'Undo Device Backup' Feature in Google Photos for iOS

Google says it has rolled out the ‘Undo Device Backup' feature for users who may not want all of their photos and videos backed up anymore. It could particularly come in handy for users who are not enrolled in the Google One plan and have just 15GB of storage for Gmail and Google Photos combined.

To use this feature:

  1. Open the Google Photos app
  2. Tap the profile picture icon > Google Photos settings > Backup.
  3. Select undo backup for this device and check the box which states, “I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos”.
  4. Tap Delete Google Photos backup.

With this feature, all the photos and videos stored locally on a particular device will be deleted from the Google Photos backup, without affecting their local counterparts. They will also be removed from albums, shared albums, search results, and memories. It includes media in the locked folder on the Photos app. Google says that once the Undo Device Backup feature is used, backup will be turned off automatically.

At present, this feature has been rolled out on Google Photos for iOS and will be available on Android soon. Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm its availability on the latest version of the Google Photos app.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Photos Rolls Out ‘Undo Device Backup’ Feature0 for Better Cloud Storage Management
