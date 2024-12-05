Technology News
English Edition
  Boult Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80 Launched in India: Price, Features

Boult Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80 Launched in India: Price, Features

Boult's Bassbox X30 and PartyBox X80 speakers carry dual dynamic driver units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 18:16 IST
Boult Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80 Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult PartyBox X80 comes with dynamic RGB lights

Highlights
  • Boult Bassbox X30 has an inbuilt clock
  • The Bassbox X625 comes with support for Dolby Audio
  • The Boult PartyBox X80 is backed by BoomX technology
Boult has introduced three new audio products in India that include the Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80. The Boult Bassbox X625 and X30 are claimed to offer 625W and 30W rated output, respectively. The Boult PartyBox X80, on the other hand, is said to provide a bass-boosted 80W-rated output. The BassBox X625 from Boult comes with a 5.1-channel setup, whereas the Bassbox X30 and PartyBox X80 speakers carry dual dynamic driver units. 

Boult Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, PartyBox X80 Price in India

Boult Bassbox X625 price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, while the Bassbox X30 and PartyBox X80 are priced at Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 5,999, respectively. The company confirmed that they will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Boult Audio website.

Boult Bassbox X625 Features

The Boult Bassbox X625 is a 5.1 channel system that is said to offer 625W rated output and a 3D soundstage for a theatre-like experience. The speaker system is backed by Dolby Audio and has three preset EQ modes — music, movies, and news. It can be controlled via a panel on the soundbar or through a remote control. The system has a dedicated DSP and is compatible with all Bluetooth and HDMI-supported devices. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC).

Boult Bassbox X30 Features

The Boult Bassbox X30 carries dual dynamic drivers and offers 30W bass-boosted output. Connectivity options for the speaker include Bluetooth 5.4, FM, AUX, USB, and TF card. It is equipped with an in-built clock and alarm mode. The speaker has an LED display and can be controlled from the onboard panel.

Boult PartyBox X80 Features

Lastly, the Boult PartyBox X80 is equipped with RGB light panels and dual dynamic driver units. It offers 80W-rated audio output and is backed by BoomX technology, which is claimed to offer a studio-like bass experience. The speaker supports a Karaoke Mic Input alongside Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and TF card connectivity.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Boult Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80 Launched in India: Price, Features
