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Google Photos Unveils New AI-Powered Wardrobe Feature to Help You Decide What to Wear

The Motorola Razr 2026 series will offer the new Wardrobe feature in Google Photos at launch.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 April 2026 17:48 IST
Google Photos Unveils New AI-Powered Wardrobe Feature to Help You Decide What to Wear

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos’ Wardrobe feature creates images of outfits based on the user’s photos

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Highlights
  • Google said the AI feature will begin rolling out this summer
  • It will first come to Android and then be expanded to iOS
  • Users will be able to virtually try on clothes using Wardrobe
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Google Photos will soon roll out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to help users decide what to wear. The feature brings several existing AI tools together to let users digitise their entire wardrobe and mix and match clothes virtually to create new outfits without the hassle of manually wearing clothes. The feature is set to be available on both Android and iOS, although it will debut on the former before the latter. The Motorola Razr 2026 series, which is expected to be launched in select global markets in the coming months, will offer this feature out of the box.

Google Photos Teases the Wardrobe Feature

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the new AI feature in Google Photos. The company has not revealed a fixed release date, but said that Wardrobe will be rolled out to users “this summer.” It will first be released on Android, and then on iOS. It is unclear whether the AI feature will be available for free or if users will need a Google AI Pro/Ultra subscription (or a compatible Pixel device).

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Put simply, Wardrobe brings together Nano Banana and the Virtual Try On feature to let users create a digital version of their wardrobe, and easily try out different items to create new outfits. The feature will be available inside the Collections section as a dedicated space. Inside the space, AI will automatically detect the user's clothing items by scanning the saved photos.

google photos wardrobe Google Photos Wardrobe

How the Wardrobe feature in Google Photos works
Photo Credit: Google

 

The feature, then, creates a snapshot version of the clothing items and saves them as individual images. So, if you've worn a particular outfit, clicked an image of it, and saved it on Google Photos, the AI will create and list it in the dedicated space. This acts as a dedicated digital closet for the user.

There is also a Create floating action button (FAB) with the hanger icon, which increases the functionality of Wardrobe. Tapping it opens a bottom sheet that lets users create a new look by mixing and matching different pieces of clothes. For ease of access, users can also filter the items by tops, bottoms, skirts, dresses, and more.

Once they have selected different items to create a look, clicking the Try it on button lets the user virtually try out the outfit to see if they like the look. It's like an AI version of the “get ready with me” or GRWM trend inside the Google Photos app.

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Further reading: Google Photos, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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