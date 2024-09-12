Technology News
English Edition
Google API's New Feature Allows Developers to Force App Downloads Through Play Store

The API checks for “interactions and server requests are coming from genuine app binary running on a genuine Android device”, according to Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 13:05 IST
Google API’s New Feature Allows Developers to Force App Downloads Through Play Store

Photo Credit: Google

Google introduced the Play Integrity API at its I/O 2024 developer conference in May

  • Google is reported to have rolled out new feature for Play Integrity API
  • Developers can block access to their apps if they have been sideloaded
  • ChatGPT is said to be one of the apps using the API's new feature
Google has rolled out an API for Android developers which allows them to have more control over how their apps are downloaded, according to a report. The API – dubbed “Play Integrity” – is said to carry a new functionality that forces users to only download the app through the Google Play Store, effectively blocking sideloading. It checks for the app's status and if it is found to be “unlicensed”, the API can block it from running on the Android device.

Android Play Integrity API

Android's Play Integrity API was first introduced at Google I/O 2024 in May and it has recently received this new ability. The API checks for “interactions and server requests are coming from genuine app binary running on a genuine Android device”, according to Google.

In a report, Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman highlighted that the API's new feature allows developers to overlay a new dialogue box that says, “Get this app from Google Play”, if it has been sideloaded from a third-party source on the Android device. Users can choose to install the app again from the Google Play Store by selecting the Install from Play option. This is reported to replace the sideloaded version of the app with the official version.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster AssembleDebug revealed that one of the most prominent apps that have recently started enabling this feature is ChatGPT – OpenAI's conversational chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Other reported apps include Tesco and BeyBlade X.

App Access Risk Feature

In addition to the blocking of sideloaded apps, the Play Integrity API is reported to have another new functionality called “app access risk”. This feature is capable of verifying whether a user has installed apps that could capture the contents of the device's screen or control its actions. It can then prompt them to close the application, potentially protecting them from malicious apps that can record screen while using sensitive applications.

However, Google says not all apps that meet the criteria will trigger the new app access risk prompt.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google API’s New Feature Allows Developers to Force App Downloads Through Play Store
