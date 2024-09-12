Photo Credit: Lava
Lava Blaze 3 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. Lava released the first official teaser of the upcoming 5G phone on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the complete design, colour options, and camera details of the Lava Blaze 3 5G. It will debut as a successor to last year's Lava Blaze 2 5G. The latter runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.
Domestic smartphone maker Lava International via X announced the launch of Lava Blaze 3 5G in India. The exact launch date is still under wraps but the teaser video shared by the brand shows various design details for the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in beige and black colour options. It has a square-shaped camera module at the left corner of the rear panel and a hole punch cutout on the display. The camera island houses a light ring, which Lava is promoting as ‘Vibe Light'.
The VIBES for the night got a whole lot cooler with Blaze 3 5G's Segment First VIBE Light!#Blaze35G – Coming Soon#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/vFynd4LZhV— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 11, 2024
The Lava Blaze 3 5G is confirmed to feature AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front, it will have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter like its predecessor. The handset is seen with flat edges and narrow bezels.
Lava Blaze 3 5G is anticipated to bring upgrades over the Blaze 2 5G, which was launched in November last year. The phone was priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour options.
Key specifications of the Lava Blaze 2 5G include a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It has 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.
