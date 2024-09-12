Technology News
English Edition

Lava Blaze 3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Lava Blaze 3 5G is confirmed to boast an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 12:59 IST
Lava Blaze 3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC

Highlights
  • Exact launch date of Lava Blaze 3 5G is still under wraps
  • It has a square-shaped camera module
  • Lava Blaze 2 5G was released in November last year
Advertisement

Lava Blaze 3 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. Lava released the first official teaser of the upcoming 5G phone on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the complete design, colour options, and camera details of the Lava Blaze 3 5G. It will debut as a successor to last year's Lava Blaze 2 5G. The latter runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Domestic smartphone maker Lava International via X announced the launch of Lava Blaze 3 5G in India. The exact launch date is still under wraps but the teaser video shared by the brand shows various design details for the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in beige and black colour options. It has a square-shaped camera module at the left corner of the rear panel and a hole punch cutout on the display. The camera island houses a light ring, which Lava is promoting as ‘Vibe Light'.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G is confirmed to feature AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front, it will have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter like its predecessor. The handset is seen with flat edges and narrow bezels.

Lava Blaze 3 5G is anticipated to bring upgrades over the Blaze 2 5G, which was launched in November last year. The phone was priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colour options.

Key specifications of the Lava Blaze 2 5G include a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It has 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Blaze 3 5G, Lava Blaze 3 5G Specifications, Lava, Lava Blaze 2 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Epic Games, EA, Roblox Among Video Game Companies Hit with EU Complaint for 'Tricking Consumers'
Lava Blaze 3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Announces Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale With These Offers
  2. Here's How the A18 Pro Chip on the iPhone 16 Pro Fares on Benchmark Tests
  3. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price, Colours and Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Debuts at This Price
  5. Huawei's Triple Foldable Smartphone Reportedly Runs on This Chipset
  6. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Infinix Hot 50i Alleged Marketing Poster Suggests Design, Specifications
  8. Bumble May Soon Let You Use AI to Pick Your Best Profile Pictures
  9. HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Launched in India: See Prices
  10. Samsung Galaxy M05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
  3. PS Plus Game Catalog for September Includes The Plucky Squire, Night in the Woods, Chernobylite and More
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Announced With Early Access for Prime Members, SBI Card Benefits
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Allegedly Powered by 8-Core Kirin 9010 Chipset With 64-Bit Architecture
  6. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Introduces App Store 'Win-Back Offers' Allowing Developers to Prompt Customers to Re-Subscribe
  8. Mistral Announces Pixtral 12B Multimodal AI Model With 'Computer Vision' Feature
  9. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price in India, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch
  10. Polaris Dawn Crew Breaks NASA Gemini 11’s 58-Year Old Orbital Record With SpaceX Dragon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »