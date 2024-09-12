Technology News
English Edition

Google Search Results Will Now Show Archived Web Pages via Wayback Machine

The new feature leverages the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, displaying the website exactly how it looked on a previous date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 11:49 IST
Google Search Results Will Now Show Archived Web Pages via Wayback Machine

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Arkan Perdana

Google says this feature will be available to users in 40 languages

Highlights
  • Users can now see archived versions of web pages in Google Search
  • The feature uses Internet Archive's Wayback Machine
  • It displays the website exactly how it looked on a previous date
Advertisement

Google Search results will now include the historical context of links, providing information about recently updated web pages, the company announced on Wednesday. This initiative is part of a collaboration between the Mountain View-based tech giant and the Internet Archive – a US-based non-profit digital library that archives billions of web pages for future reference. This development builds upon the removal of the “cached” links feature in February that allowed users to view an older version of the web page.

In a blog post, the Internet Archive announced that archived web pages will now show in Google search results. To access previous versions of links, users need to select the three-dot option that appears next to a search result and choose More about this page in the About this result panel. It will show up alongside a link to the previous versions of that website with the See previous versions text.

archive links google search Google Search

Option to Access Archived Web Pages in Google Search

The new feature leverages the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, displaying the website exactly how it looked on a previous date.

In a statement given to 9to5Google, Google said, “we've added links to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine to our ‘About this page' feature, to give people quick context and make this helpful information easily accessible through Search.”

Google's new archived links feature is still being rolled out and users globally may be able to see it in the coming days. It will be available to users in 40 languages. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its availability on multiple websites.

While the tech giant previously offered similar functionality with one of its oldest features dubbed “cached” links, it was silently removed in February. Following its removal, users could leverage the operator “cache:[insert URL]” but this feature was also speculated to be removed soon. At the time, Google Search Liason theorised that one of the ways similar functionality could be brought back was via a link to the Wayback Machine, and this feature has finally been rolled out.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Search, Google Search Results, Wayback Machine, Internet Archive
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Fundraising Set to Boost Startup’s Valuation to $150 Billion
Top EU Privacy Regulator Opens Probe Into Google's AI Compliance

Related Stories

Google Search Results Will Now Show Archived Web Pages via Wayback Machine
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Renders, Launch Timeline, Price, Features Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series May Launch Next Month With These Features
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Khalbali Records, and More
  5. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review
  7. MG Windsor EV Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro With A18 Chip Offers CPU Performance on Par With Apple's M1 Chipset
  2. Epic Games, EA, Roblox Among Video Game Companies Hit with EU Complaint for 'Tricking Consumers'
  3. Adobe Firefly Video Model With AI-Powered Video Generation Feature Teased
  4. Google Search Results Will Now Show Archived Web Pages via Wayback Machine
  5. Top EU Privacy Regulator Opens Probe Into Google's AI Compliance
  6. Infinix Hot 50i Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. OpenAI Fundraising Set to Boost Startup’s Valuation to $150 Billion
  8. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
  9. India Leads in Crypto Adoption for Second Straight Year, Report Shows
  10. Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »