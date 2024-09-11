Technology News
Google Chrome Is Getting Three New AI-Powered Features to Make Accessing Tabs Easier

Google is bringing the tab group feature from Android and desktop computers to Chrome for iOS.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2024 19:08 IST


Photo Credit: Google

Google Chrome AI features are already rolling out to users

Highlights
  • Google Chrome users will be able to sync tab groups across devices
  • Chrome will also suggest tabs to revisit when users open the browser
  • The new Google Chrome features are all powered by Google AI
Google Chrome has been updated with three new artificial intelligence (AI) features that are designed to help users manage their tabs more effectively. The Mountain View-based tech giant on Tuesday announced a new feature for Chrome for iOS along with two other cross-platform features. The company stated that these features are all powered by Google's AI technology. These features are rolling out a week after the search giant announced a new text-to-speech feature that will allow users to listen to articles and web pages easily.

Google Chrome Updated With New AI Features

In a blog post, the Google said that it is improving the experience of managing multiple tabs on Chrome, which can often be a source of frustration. Over the last year, Google Chrome has received several upgrades such as tab grouping and similar tabs which address the issue. Now, the company is using AI to power three more features to make the experience seamless.

The first feature is limited to Google Chrome for iOS. The company previously rolled out tab groups for Android devices and Chrome for computers, with support for grouping related tabs under a common space. This feature is now coming to iOS users, who will also be able to pick a custom colour and name for the grouped tabs to make them easier to identify. After grouping the tabs, users will be able to arrange them however they like.

Google Chrome will also allow users to save and sync their tab groups, with a future update. Once synced, the tab groups will be accessible across desktop and all mobile devices. With this, users can start a project on one device and then continue without missing any important tab or worrying about remembering particular URLs. This feature is currently under development.

Users can also look up a restaurant on their phone while planning an outing. If they require a bigger screen for research, they can simply go to a desktop and open the browser to find the tab group automatically synced with the device to allow them to resume the research. This will only work if both devices have logged into the same Google account.

Third is an experimental feature which uses AI to suggest users web pages to revisit. The Google Chrome feature will suggest web pages based on tabs previously opened on the browser across devices. The company states that this will save users the hassle of bookmarking pages or remembering the URLs.

However, the company did not explain how the AI will prioritise one page over another and if users can do something to increase the chances of a page being suggested.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Browsers
Akash Dutta

Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

