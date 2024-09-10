Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users

Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users

The Google One Lite plan is priced at Rs. 59 per month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 September 2024 18:16 IST
Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users

Photo Credit: Google

The Google One Basic plan is priced at Rs. 139 per month and offers 100GB of cloud storage

Highlights
  • The Google One Lite plan offers 30GB of cloud storage
  • The plan does not offer family sharing or Google Photos editing feature
  • Gemini features are also not added to this plan
Advertisement

Google One Lite plan, a new subscription tier for the Mountain View-based tech giant's cloud storage bundle service, has been spotted for some users in India. The new subscription tier is priced cheaper than the Basic tier, which was previously the cheapest entry to the Google One subscription. The subscription plan offers just free cloud storage and no other benefits. Google was rumoured to be working on a new tier earlier, and now it is said to be rolling out in multiple regions.

Google One Lite Plan Appears for Some Users

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted the new subscription tier within the Google One app. While the offer was available on some devices, it was not visible on others, leading to a belief that the feature is being selectively rolled out to some users. A possibility is that the tech giant might have rolled out the plan on an experimental basis to gauge the interest around it.

google one lite plan Google One Lite

To see the plan, users will need to download and install the Google One app. On the Upgrade page, the Google One Lite plan will appear at the top of the screen. The plan is titled ‘Lite' and can be seen in both monthly and annual sections.

The Google One Lite plan offers 30GB of cloud storage a month for the price of Rs. 59. The annual subscription can be purchased for Rs. 589 a year. Some users have also spotted getting special deals for the first month of subscription. In one of the staff member's devices, Google offered a special price of Rs. 15 a month for two months, before increasing the price to Rs. 59.

Notably, the subscription tier only offers cloud storage and no additional benefits. For instance, the Basic plan which is priced at Rs. 130 per month also offers storage sharing with five people alongside 100GB of cloud storage.

Notably, AI features are also not available with the Lite plan. Gemini-powered features are only available with the AI Premium plan which offers 2TB of cloud storage, access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in various Google apps, as well as the Magic Editor in Google Photos. It is priced at Rs. 1,950 per month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google One, Google, Cloud
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body

Related Stories

Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT Launched as the World's First Tri-Fold Phone at This Price
  2. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  3. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  4. JioPhone Prima 2 With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  6. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get More RAM Than Previous Models: Report
  7. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Prices Go Down After iPhone 16 Series Launch
  8. Apple AirPods 4 Launched With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
  9. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  10. These Apple Intelligence Features Will Arrive With iOS 18.1 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 40 5G with Infinix AI Features Tipped to Launch in India on September 18
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Won't be Available in Early Access Before Launch
  3. YouTube Spammed with Tim Cook’s Deep Fake Videos Promoting Crypto Scam During Apple’s Glowtime Event
  4. Antarctica Was Last Ice-Free 34 Million Years Ago: What Triggered This Climate Shift?
  5. AMD Z2 Extreme in Development, Company Targets 'Early 2025' Release Timeline: Report
  6. Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  9. Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
  10. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »