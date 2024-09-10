Google One Lite plan, a new subscription tier for the Mountain View-based tech giant's cloud storage bundle service, has been spotted for some users in India. The new subscription tier is priced cheaper than the Basic tier, which was previously the cheapest entry to the Google One subscription. The subscription plan offers just free cloud storage and no other benefits. Google was rumoured to be working on a new tier earlier, and now it is said to be rolling out in multiple regions.

Google One Lite Plan Appears for Some Users

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted the new subscription tier within the Google One app. While the offer was available on some devices, it was not visible on others, leading to a belief that the feature is being selectively rolled out to some users. A possibility is that the tech giant might have rolled out the plan on an experimental basis to gauge the interest around it.

To see the plan, users will need to download and install the Google One app. On the Upgrade page, the Google One Lite plan will appear at the top of the screen. The plan is titled ‘Lite' and can be seen in both monthly and annual sections.

The Google One Lite plan offers 30GB of cloud storage a month for the price of Rs. 59. The annual subscription can be purchased for Rs. 589 a year. Some users have also spotted getting special deals for the first month of subscription. In one of the staff member's devices, Google offered a special price of Rs. 15 a month for two months, before increasing the price to Rs. 59.

Notably, the subscription tier only offers cloud storage and no additional benefits. For instance, the Basic plan which is priced at Rs. 130 per month also offers storage sharing with five people alongside 100GB of cloud storage.

Notably, AI features are also not available with the Lite plan. Gemini-powered features are only available with the AI Premium plan which offers 2TB of cloud storage, access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in various Google apps, as well as the Magic Editor in Google Photos. It is priced at Rs. 1,950 per month.