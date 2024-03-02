Technology News
  Google's Removal of Apps From Play Store in India 'Cannot Be Permitted': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Google's Removal of Apps From Play Store in India 'Cannot Be Permitted': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Google on Friday removed Indian apps like Bharat Matrimony and Naukri from its Play Store, saying they had not followed in-app payment guidelines.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 March 2024 18:31 IST
Google's Removal of Apps From Play Store in India 'Cannot Be Permitted': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google briefly removed popular Indian payments app Paytm from its Play Store in 2020

Highlights
  • The minister said he had held talks with Google, will meet the startups
  • Google imposes a fee of 11 percent - 26 percent on in-app payments
  • Matrimony.com has seen more than 150 of its apps dropped from the store
Google's decision to remove some apps in India from its app store "cannot be permitted", Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, amid an ongoing dispute over service fee payments to the US firm.

Google on Friday removed from its Play Store many Indian apps, including Matrimony.com's popular Bharat Matrimony and job search app Naukri, saying the companies were not abiding by its in-app payment guidelines.

Vaishnaw said he has held talks with Google and will meet the startups, which needed protection in India.

"This cannot be permitted. This kind of de-listing cannot be permitted," he said in a statement.

Google declined to comment.

The removal has sparked criticism from many startups who have for years protested and legally challenged many of the US giant's practices, including its in-app fee. Google says the fees help develop and promote the Android and Play Store ecosystem.

The dispute centers on efforts by some Indian startups to stop Google from imposing a fee of 11 percent-26 percent on in-app payments, after the country's antitrust authorities ordered it to not mandatorily enforce an earlier system of charging 15 percent-30 percent.

But Google effectively received the go-ahead to charge the fee or remove apps after two court decisions in January and February, one by the Supreme Court.

Google said on Friday that some Indian companies had chosen not to pay for the "immense value they receive on Google Play".

Among the worst hit by the removals is Matrimony.com which has seen more than 150 of its apps dropped from the Play Store.

"All our apps have been removed and we are out of Play Store and (that) means out of business," founder Murugavel Janakiraman told Reuters on Saturday. "If this continuous for a long term then we will have significant drop in revenue."

Info Edge, another affected company, had seen its job search app Naukri and another real estate search app, removed. Many of the company's apps had been restored, its founder said on Saturday on X, without elaborating.

Google briefly removed popular Indian payments app Paytm from its Play Store in 2020 citing some policy violations. The move led to the company's founder and the wider startup industry joining together to challenge Google by launching their own app stores and filing legal cases.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Play Store, India, Apps
Google Pixel Watch 3 to Come in 45mm Size, Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Development: Report

Comment
