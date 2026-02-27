The second month of 2026 has shaped up to be quite the exciting time for smartphone aficionados in India, with launches lined up one after the other in the month of February. Ranging from the super-premium Samsung Galaxy S26 series to the camera-focused Vivo V70 series, several smartphones offering something for everyone in terms of their pricing and targeting different segments have launched. Apart from these, the month has also seen the launch of the performance-oriented iQOO 15R and the rugged Oppo K14x.

So, if you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase, you'll not be short of options. We have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in February 2026 to present a clearer picture.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is the company's latest flagship smartphone lineup. Similar to yesteryears, it comprises three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three handsets are powered by the new custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SoC. The Ultra model features a 6.9-inch M14 OLED display and a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

For the first time, Samsung has introduced a "Flex Magic Pixel" privacy display feature that prevents onlookers from viewing the screen from side angles. The series runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series was launched in India at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 in India is set at Rs. 87,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models are priced at Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,39,999, respectively. They are available for purchase via Samsung's official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores.

Vivo V70 Series

The Vivo V70 series has been introduced in two models: Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. Both smartphones carry forward the Vivo and Zeiss collaboration, which targets the camera-centric mid-premium segment. The Vivo V70 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the Vivo V70 gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood.

Both Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen and 6,500mAh batteries that support 100W fast charging. The camera system features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup with dedicated portrait and telephoto lenses.

The smartphone was launched in India on February 19.

Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Availability

The Vivo V70 price in India is set at Rs. 45,999. Meanwhile, the price of the Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs. 51,999. The handsets are available across the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners.

iQOO 15R

The iQOO 15R is a performance-driven mid-flagship featuring a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, catering specifically to the gaming community. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with a Q2 Supercomputing chip that handles graphics-intensive tasks.

It packs a 7,600mAh battery with 100W Flash Charge support. The handset is also rated IP68 + IP69 for dust and water resistance and runs on the latest OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The iQOO 15R was launched in India on February 24.

iQOO 15R Price in India, Availability

The iQOO 15R price in India begins at Rs. 44,999 for the base configuration. It is offered in various colour options and can be purchased via Amazon and the iQOO India website

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a is the latest addition to the Pixel 10 series and the successor to the Pixel 9a. It sports a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. For optics, it carries a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Notably, it is backed by a 5,100mAh battery and promises seven years of OS and security updates.

The Google Pixel 10a was launched in India on February 18.

Google Pixel 10a Price in India, Availability

The price of the Google Pixel 10a in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available via Flipkart and the Google Store India.

Oppo K14x 5G

The Oppo K14x 5G is the first model in the K14 series and the successor to the K13x 5G, which was launched in 2025. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and houses a massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel AI primary camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens, along with AI-backed features like AI Eraser 2.0.

The Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India on February 10.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability

The Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Prism Violet and Icy Blue through Flipkart and the Oppo India online store.

Tecno Pova Curve 2

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 is an ultra-slim smartphone that packs an 8,000mAh battery inside its 7.42mm thick body. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and comes with what Tecno calls a “triple-chipset” design.

This comprises separate chips for signal and Wi-Fi optimisation. It also comes with the ELLA AI 2.0 assistant that supports multiple Indian languages.

The smartphone was launched in India on February 13.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Price in India, Availability

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Smartphones Launched in February 2026