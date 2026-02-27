Technology News
Smartphones Launched in India (February 2026): Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Google Pixel 10a, Vivo V70 Series and More

From Google Pixel 10a series to Samsung Galaxy S26 series, here’s a list of smartphones launched in India in February 2026.

Written by Shaurya Temer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 17:23 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (February 2026): Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Google Pixel 10a, Vivo V70 Series and More

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the most notable launches of the year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra debuted Flex Magic Pixel privacy display
  • Vivo V70 series features ZEISS-co-engineered 50-megapixel cameras
  • Google Pixel 10a arrives with Tensor G4 and 7-year software support
The second month of 2026 has shaped up to be quite the exciting time for smartphone aficionados in India, with launches lined up one after the other in the month of February. Ranging from the super-premium Samsung Galaxy S26 series to the camera-focused Vivo V70 series, several smartphones offering something for everyone in terms of their pricing and targeting different segments have launched. Apart from these, the month has also seen the launch of the performance-oriented iQOO 15R and the rugged Oppo K14x.

So, if you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase, you'll not be short of options. We have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in February 2026 to present a clearer picture.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is the company's latest flagship smartphone lineup. Similar to yesteryears, it comprises three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three handsets are powered by the new custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SoC. The Ultra model features a 6.9-inch M14 OLED display and a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price: US vs Europe vs India — Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?

For the first time, Samsung has introduced a "Flex Magic Pixel" privacy display feature that prevents onlookers from viewing the screen from side angles. The series runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Series was launched in India at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 in India is set at Rs. 87,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models are priced at Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,39,999, respectively. They are available for purchase via Samsung's official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores.

Vivo V70 Series

The Vivo V70 series has been introduced in two models: Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. Both smartphones carry forward the Vivo and Zeiss collaboration, which targets the camera-centric mid-premium segment. The Vivo V70 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the Vivo V70 gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood.

vivo v70 elite design gadgets 360

Both Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen and 6,500mAh batteries that support 100W fast charging. The camera system features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup with dedicated portrait and telephoto lenses.

Vivo V70 Series Launch Date

The smartphone was launched in India on February 19.

Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Availability

The Vivo V70 price in India is set at Rs. 45,999. Meanwhile, the price of the Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs. 51,999. The handsets are available across the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners.

iQOO 15R

The iQOO 15R is a performance-driven mid-flagship featuring a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, catering specifically to the gaming community. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with a Q2 Supercomputing chip that handles graphics-intensive tasks.

iQOO 15R Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

It packs a 7,600mAh battery with 100W Flash Charge support. The handset is also rated IP68 + IP69 for dust and water resistance and runs on the latest OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

iQOO 15R Launch Date

The iQOO 15R was launched in India on February 24.

iQOO 15R Price in India, Availability

The iQOO 15R price in India begins at Rs. 44,999 for the base configuration. It is offered in various colour options and can be purchased via Amazon and the iQOO India website

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a is the latest addition to the Pixel 10 series and the successor to the Pixel 9a. It sports a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. For optics, it carries a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion

Notably, it is backed by a 5,100mAh battery and promises seven years of OS and security updates.

Google Pixel 10a Launch Date

The Google Pixel 10a was launched in India on February 18.

Google Pixel 10a Price in India, Availability

The price of the Google Pixel 10a in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available via Flipkart and the Google Store India.

Oppo K14x 5G

The Oppo K14x 5G is the first model in the K14 series and the successor to the K13x 5G, which was launched in 2025. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and houses a massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

For photography, it offers a 50-megapixel AI primary camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens, along with AI-backed features like AI Eraser 2.0.

Oppo K14x 5G Launch Date

The Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India on February 10.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability

The Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Prism Violet and Icy Blue through Flipkart and the Oppo India online store.

Tecno Pova Curve 2

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 is an ultra-slim smartphone that packs an 8,000mAh battery inside its 7.42mm thick body. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and comes with what Tecno calls a “triple-chipset” design.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launched in India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

This comprises separate chips for signal and Wi-Fi optimisation. It also comes with the ELLA AI 2.0 assistant that supports multiple Indian languages.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Launch Date

The smartphone was launched in India on February 13.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Price in India, Availability

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Smartphones Launched in February 2026

S.No. Model Name Launch Date Starting Price in India
1. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G February 5 Rs. 12,999
2. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G February 9 Rs. 12,999
3. Oppo K14x 5G February 10 Rs. 14,999
4. Lava Yuva Star 3 February 12 Rs. 7,499
5. Tecno Pova Curve 2 February 13 Rs. 27,999
6. Lava Bold N2 February 17 Rs. 7,499
7. Infinix Note Edge 5G February 18 Rs. 21,999
8. Vivo V70 Series February 19 Rs. 45,999
9. Realme P4 Lite February 20 Rs. 9,999
10. iQOO 15R February 24 Rs. 44,999
11. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series February 25 Rs. 87,999
12. Redmi Note 15 Pro / Note 15 Pro+ February 26 Rs. 29,999
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant curved-edge display
  • Youth-centric design
  • Bad
  • 144Hz display refresh rate claim is fake
  • Poor gaming performance
  • Average camera performance
  • Single user-accessible primary camera
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
Read detailed Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Google Pixel 10a, Vivo V70, Oppo K14x, Tecno Pova Curve 2, iQOO 15R
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
