Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Releases Nano Banana 2 With Faster AI Image Generation, Enhanced Text Rendering Capabilities

Google Releases Nano Banana 2 With Faster AI Image Generation, Enhanced Text Rendering Capabilities

Nano Banana 2 is claimed to bring Nano Banana Pro’s enhanced AI-generated image quality with faster speeds.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 11:23 IST
Google Releases Nano Banana 2 With Faster AI Image Generation, Enhanced Text Rendering Capabilities

Photo Credit: Google

Nano Banana 2 can generate up to 4K resolution images and supports templates

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nano Banana 2 is currently available in Google Ads
  • People can also use Nano Banana 2 in Google Lens
  • Nano Banana 2 brings Gemini’s “advanced world knowledge”
Advertisement

Google released Nano Banana AI image generator in August last year. Also known as the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image AI model, the company claimed at launch that the new tool introduces faster image generation, enhanced element-based image editing, and improved character consistency capabilities. Later, in November 2025, the search giant started rolling out the Gemini 3 Pro-powered Nano Banana Pro with the ability to generate up to 4K resolution images, calling it the state-of-the-art (SOTA) image generation and editing model. Now, Nano Banana 2, Google's new AI image generation tool, has been launched by the Mountain View-based tech conglomerate, bringing the Pro model's quality at faster speeds.

Nano Banana 2 Availability, Capabilities

On Thursday, in a blog post, the Mountain View-based AI giant announced that Nano Banana 2 has started rolling out. Users can now try the company's latest Gemini 3.1 Flash Image AI model, also called Nano Banana 2, through multiple Google products. Nano Banana 2 replaces Nano Banana Pro for Gemini 3 series Fast, Thinking, and Pro AI models in the Gemini app. However, Google AI Pro and Ultra users will still be able to access it for “specialised tasks” by regenerating images in the app.

The Nano Banana 2 AI image editing and generation tool is also available in 141 new countries, including India, and eight new languages in Search in AI Mode and Google Lens via the Google app, phone browsers, and PC browsers. Moreover, people can access Nano Banana 2 as a preview in AI Studio, Gemini API, and Vertex AI.

It is now the default image generation model in Flow, Google Labs' high-fidelity video creation tool, and it will be available to all Flow users for zero credits. Lastly, Nano Banana 2 is also available in Google Ads. The tech giant claims that it can help users create campaigns and banners, while also providing suggestions for the ads.

Coming to its capabilities and the improvements, Google said that Nano Banana 2 leverages “Gemini's advanced knowledge base” and can utilise real-time information and images from web search. This allows the AI image editing and generation tool to offer enhanced subject-wise rendering capabilities faster. Moreover, it allows Nano Banana 2 to generate infographics, diagrams, and data visualisations with greater detail.

On top of this, Nano Banana 2 is capable of creating “precise” and “legible text” for marketing campaigns, greeting cards, and more. It also allows users to translate and contextualise text in an image. Google claims that Nano Banana 2 is also capable of generating high-quality “photorealistic imagery” at speed. It can maintain subject consistency of up to five characters, while also maintaining visual fidelity of up to 14 objects in one workflow.

Nano Banana 2 ships with improved “instruction following” capabilities, too. It can stick to more complex user queries, while also being able to understand nuances in user prompts. Similar to the Nano Banana Pro tool, Nano Banana 2 can also create up to 4K resolution images, while also integrating vibrant lighting, richer textures, and sharper details, Google highlighted.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Gemini Nano Banana 2, Gemini Nano Banana 2, Nano Banana 2, Nano Banana, Nano Banana Pro, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Poco X8 Pro Series India Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside Poco X8 Pro Max Benchmark Results

Related Stories

Google Releases Nano Banana 2 With Faster AI Image Generation, Enhanced Text Rendering Capabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OPPO K14x 5G: Smoothness That Stays with You, Not Just on Day One
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23 - Mar 1): The Bluff, Ikkis, Psycho Saiyaan, and More
  3. Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2
  4. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Audio
  5. Motorola Razr Fold, Edge 70 Fusion FIFA Edition FIFA Edition Design Leaked
  6. Google Launches Nana Banana 2 With These New Features, Improvements
  7. PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More Join PS Plus in March
  8. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Debuts Globally With 100W Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. A New Leak Suggests the OnePlus 15T Won't Arrive With Camera Upgrades
  10. Poco X8 Pro Series India Launch Timeline, Poco X8 Pro Max AnTuTu Score Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Sound, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit Active 3 Premium Launched With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More
  4. OnePlus 15T Tipped to Launch With Nearly Identical Camera Setup as OnePlus 13T, Higher Price Tag
  5. Motorola Razr Fold, Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Design of FIFA Edition Variants
  6. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Launched Globally With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 100W Fast Charging
  7. Vivo T4 Series, iQOO Z10 Lineup to Get Price Hike Starting March 1, Tipster Claims
  8. Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch 2.5K Display, 6,400mAh Battery
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra Will Be Showcased at MWC 2026: Expected Features, Specifications
  10. Google Releases Nano Banana 2 With Faster AI Image Generation, Enhanced Text Rendering Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »