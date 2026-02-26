Technology News
Motorola Announces Android 17 Beta Programme for Select Devices in India, US and Other Regions

Google claims that the stable version of the Android 17 update will provide performance enhancements.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 10:59 IST
Motorola Announces Android 17 Beta Programme for Select Devices in India, US and Other Regions

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G57 Power (pictured) was recently launched in India

Highlights
  • Android 17 will feature animation improvements
  • Android 17 brings subtle quick settings UI changes
  • Google Pixel devices were the first to get Android 17
Google recently started rolling out the Android 17 Beta 1 update globally. Currently, the OS version is available only for select devices, from the Pixel 10 series to the Pixel 6 series. Apart from smartphones, Google Pixel Tablet users can also enrol to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update on their device. Now, another smartphone maker, Motorola, has announced the Android 17 Beta programme for select handsets in India, the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Currently in beta testing, Google warns users that the Android 17 Beta 1 version might contain some bugs and issues.

Moto G57 Power Expected to Get an Android 17 Beta Soon 

According to a community post on Motorola's forum, the smartphone maker has announced that Moto Edge 2025 users in the US can now enrol to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update on their devices. However, the company also pointed out that not all registered users will be selected to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 version. The tech firm will notify the select users when it becomes available.

The smartphone maker is also asking Moto G57 Power users to register to test the Android 17 Beta 1 update in India (via YTechB), before it is rolled out to a wider user base in the country. Similarly, Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 owners in the EMEA regions can register to receive the beta Android version if they are selected and when it is rolled out.

This comes soon after the Mountain View-based tech giant started rolling out the Android 17 Beta 1 update for select Pixel devices, including the Pixel 10 series, Pixel 6 series, and the Pixel Tablet. However, Google warns users that the Android beta updates that their devices will receive in the future could contain bugs, errors, and issues that might affect their day-to-day device usage and functioning.

Users cannot withdraw their Pixel phones and tablets from the beta channel, or revert to a stable public version of a previous Android update, without wiping the locally saved data on their device.

In terms of features, Google claims that the upcoming Android 17 stable version will focus on enhancing device performance through greater software optimisation, while also offering a smoother experience to users.

The update will also bring improvements in the task management and power efficiency departments. The OS version is claimed to refine permission management to offer clearer visibility to users into how apps are accessing their sensitive data, the company said.

Comments

Further reading: Moto G57 Power, Moto G57, Moto Edge 2025, Android 17 Beta 1, Android 17 Beta Programme, Google, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Apple Borivali Now Open for Customers as Mumbai’s Second Apple Store After BKC

Motorola Announces Android 17 Beta Programme for Select Devices in India, US and Other Regions
