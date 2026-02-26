Google recently started rolling out the Android 17 Beta 1 update globally. Currently, the OS version is available only for select devices, from the Pixel 10 series to the Pixel 6 series. Apart from smartphones, Google Pixel Tablet users can also enrol to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update on their device. Now, another smartphone maker, Motorola, has announced the Android 17 Beta programme for select handsets in India, the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Currently in beta testing, Google warns users that the Android 17 Beta 1 version might contain some bugs and issues.

Moto G57 Power Expected to Get an Android 17 Beta Soon

According to a community post on Motorola's forum, the smartphone maker has announced that Moto Edge 2025 users in the US can now enrol to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update on their devices. However, the company also pointed out that not all registered users will be selected to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 version. The tech firm will notify the select users when it becomes available.

The smartphone maker is also asking Moto G57 Power users to register to test the Android 17 Beta 1 update in India (via YTechB), before it is rolled out to a wider user base in the country. Similarly, Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 owners in the EMEA regions can register to receive the beta Android version if they are selected and when it is rolled out.

This comes soon after the Mountain View-based tech giant started rolling out the Android 17 Beta 1 update for select Pixel devices, including the Pixel 10 series, Pixel 6 series, and the Pixel Tablet. However, Google warns users that the Android beta updates that their devices will receive in the future could contain bugs, errors, and issues that might affect their day-to-day device usage and functioning.

Users cannot withdraw their Pixel phones and tablets from the beta channel, or revert to a stable public version of a previous Android update, without wiping the locally saved data on their device.

In terms of features, Google claims that the upcoming Android 17 stable version will focus on enhancing device performance through greater software optimisation, while also offering a smoother experience to users.

The update will also bring improvements in the task management and power efficiency departments. The OS version is claimed to refine permission management to offer clearer visibility to users into how apps are accessing their sensitive data, the company said.