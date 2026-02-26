Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Powerful New Gemini AI Features Alongside Google Pixel Phones

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Powerful New Gemini AI Features Alongside Google Pixel Phones

Google says that the new Gemini AI-powered features are available on select Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 12:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Powerful New Gemini AI Features Alongside Google Pixel Phones

Samsung Galaxy S26 series features three models

Highlights
  • Google’s task automation feature will be available in preview
  • Google’s Scam Detection feature is coming to the Galaxy S26 series
  • Google is introducing an improved Circle to Search feature
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 were launched in India and other global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 event in San Francisco, California. During the event, Google, the Mountain View-based tech giant, showcased multiple Gemini AI-powered features that are coming to select Galaxy S26 series phones. Additionally, the tech conglomerate has announced that one of the AI tools is also coming to its Pixel 10 lineup, along with the new Galaxy S series phones, which will initially be available in preview in select regions. Moreover, Google is introducing enhancements to the Circle to Search feature.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini AI-Powered Automation

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant said all the new AI features that are coming to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which will be powered by the Gemini 3 series models. The company said that soon, users of select Galaxy S26 series phones, Google Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro will be able to delegate day-to-day multi-step and tedious tasks to Gemini, “with just a long press of the side button”.

Google claims that users will be able to use the task automation tool in the Gemini app, while also being able to monitor Gemini's progress live via notifications. The company said that the Gemini app automates tasks by only running the apps assigned by the user in a secure and virtual window. Hence, users will be able to limit Gemini's access to other apps.

For example, Galaxy S26 series and Pixel 10 lineup users will be able to ask the Gemini to book a ride home, reorder their last meal, check their email, or send a text message. The progress of each task will be displayed in the notification window. The feature will be available in preview in the US and South Korea, with a wider rollout planned for later.

On top of this, Google is also introducing the enhanced AI-powered Circle to Search feature with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The tool will now be capable of “multi-object image recognition”, allowing users to inquire about multiple things on their screen. For example, users will be able to draw a circle on a subject wearing a new outfit to get information about the shoes, the trousers, the shirt, and the cap the model is wearing.

Lastly, Google is bringing its on-device scam detection feature to the Galaxy Phone app for the Galaxy S26 series. When the AI-powered tool detects a suspicious incoming call, the phone will send an alert to users, warning them about the same. The feature is already available on Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Gemini 3, Gemini AI, Samsung, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Powerful New Gemini AI Features Alongside Google Pixel Phones
