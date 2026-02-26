Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 were launched in India and other global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 event in San Francisco, California. During the event, Google, the Mountain View-based tech giant, showcased multiple Gemini AI-powered features that are coming to select Galaxy S26 series phones. Additionally, the tech conglomerate has announced that one of the AI tools is also coming to its Pixel 10 lineup, along with the new Galaxy S series phones, which will initially be available in preview in select regions. Moreover, Google is introducing enhancements to the Circle to Search feature.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini AI-Powered Automation

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant said all the new AI features that are coming to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which will be powered by the Gemini 3 series models. The company said that soon, users of select Galaxy S26 series phones, Google Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro will be able to delegate day-to-day multi-step and tedious tasks to Gemini, “with just a long press of the side button”.

Google claims that users will be able to use the task automation tool in the Gemini app, while also being able to monitor Gemini's progress live via notifications. The company said that the Gemini app automates tasks by only running the apps assigned by the user in a secure and virtual window. Hence, users will be able to limit Gemini's access to other apps.

For example, Galaxy S26 series and Pixel 10 lineup users will be able to ask the Gemini to book a ride home, reorder their last meal, check their email, or send a text message. The progress of each task will be displayed in the notification window. The feature will be available in preview in the US and South Korea, with a wider rollout planned for later.

On top of this, Google is also introducing the enhanced AI-powered Circle to Search feature with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The tool will now be capable of “multi-object image recognition”, allowing users to inquire about multiple things on their screen. For example, users will be able to draw a circle on a subject wearing a new outfit to get information about the shoes, the trousers, the shirt, and the cap the model is wearing.

Lastly, Google is bringing its on-device scam detection feature to the Galaxy Phone app for the Galaxy S26 series. When the AI-powered tool detects a suspicious incoming call, the phone will send an alert to users, warning them about the same. The feature is already available on Pixel devices.