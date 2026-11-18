Google is rolling out Gemini's task-handling features to free users in India and several other markets, letting them delegate everyday tasks to the AI assistant. Gemini can now help with tasks such as shopping, booking appointments and organising schedules, while new integrations add support for payments and messaging services. The expansion makes these capabilities accessible to a wider audience, although some of the newer features will initially be limited to users in the US.

Google Gemini Can Handle Calls, Shopping and Everyday Tasks

Google is rolling out expanded task-handling capabilities to free Gemini users, allowing them to delegate everyday activities to the AI assistant. The company has confirmed features are rolling out free of charge in India, the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada and Australia. However, the brand has revealed that some capabilities will initially be limited to users in the US. These include calling local businesses to check availability and book appointments.

With Personal Intelligence, Gemini can use information such as a user's location and calendar to handle requests, or analyse bills and other documents in Gmail to help them track spending and identify potential savings. Users can also shop through Gemini, compare products and complete purchases using Google Pay. Payments are handled through the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), which supports spending limits and digital tokens on eligible cards.

Receipts and order tracking details can be stored in Google Wallet. The assistant can also work with grocery services such as Instacart, letting users share shopping lists as text or images and add the requested items to an order. Google says Gemini connects with more than 60 popular apps.

The update also adds email and messaging capabilities. Users in the US can forward emails to gemini\@google.com to organise information, such as school schedules and event details, into their calendars. Google is also rolling out RCS support, allowing users to send task requests to Gemini through text messages. This requires a compatible carrier and a US phone number.

Google says these tasks run in a hardware-isolated virtual machine assigned to each user's account. Gemini will seek confirmation before taking certain sensitive actions, such as making purchases. Users can also manage permissions, disconnect apps or delete their chat history.