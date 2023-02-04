OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with Pricebaba, has leaked an alleged screenshot of OnePlus 11 5G's listing on OnePlus India website. As per the screenshots, the OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage options in India. The purported listing, which isn't yet live for the public, suggests that the upcoming phone will be available in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options. This is in line with the previous leaks.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China last month in three configurations. It is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 59,000). It is available in China in Endless Black and Instant Blue colours.

The launch of OnePlus 11 5G in India is scheduled to take place on February 7 during the Cloud 11 event. The event will also see the launch of OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The Chinese variant of OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and Adreno 740 GPU. Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie sensor and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage are the other key specifications of the device. It is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

