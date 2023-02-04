Technology News

OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to debut in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 February 2023 18:32 IST
OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China in January
  • It is confirmed to launch in India on February 7
  • OnePlus 11 5G has triple rear cameras

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with Pricebaba, has leaked an alleged screenshot of OnePlus 11 5G's listing on OnePlus India website. As per the screenshots, the OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage options in India. The purported listing, which isn't yet live for the public, suggests that the upcoming phone will be available in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options. This is in line with the previous leaks.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China last month in three configurations. It is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 59,000). It is available in China in Endless Black and Instant Blue colours.

The launch of OnePlus 11 5G in India is scheduled to take place on February 7 during the Cloud 11 event. The event will also see the launch of OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The Chinese variant of OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and Adreno 740 GPU. Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie sensor and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage are the other key specifications of the device. It is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G India Launch, OnePlus 11 5G Specifications, OnePlus 11 5G Price, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 'Bullish' on India as Quarterly Revenue Falls 5 Percent
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  3. Honor Magic 5 Lite Complete Specifications Have Leaked Online: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  5. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked: All Details
  7. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  8. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App Two Months After Launch: Study
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Come in Two RAM and Storage Configurations in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
  2. Jio True 5G Service Launches in Haridwar, Now Available in 226 Cities
  3. Microsoft Blames Iranian State Actors for Cyberattack on Charlie Hebdo
  4. OnePlus Pad Teased to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus, Design Suggested Through Purported Render
  5. ION Group Paid the Ransom, Claim Hackers Responsible for Disruptive Breach
  6. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Meta Gets Nod to Buy VR Content Maker Within Unlimited as FTC's Request Gets Denied
  8. Honor Magic 5 Lite Complete Specifications, Images Leak Online; Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Tipped
  9. Google Said to Have Invested $400 Million in OpenAI's ChatGPT Rival Anthropic
  10. Samsung Agrees to Pay $150 Million to Settle Patent Lawsuits Over LED Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.