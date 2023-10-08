India is all set to begin the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 journey with its first match against Australia on October 8. Both the teams recently played against each other in a three-match series, where India defeated Australia 2-1. India is in high spirits after emerging as Asia Cup champions this year and defeating Australia in a home ODI series. However, it is recently dealing with the uncertainty over Shubman Gill's inclusion in the World Cup opening match, scheduled to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Gill has proved to be one of the best opening batsmen for India in recent times. He is currently battling dengue. While captain Rohit Sharma has not ruled out his inclusion in the Chennai match, it is unlikely for Gill to be part of the team on Sunday. This will be the World Cup 2023 tournament's fifth match and India's first.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023: When and where will the match take place

The two teams will be up against each other for the World Cup 2023 match today (October 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The India vs Australia World Cup match will begin at 2 pm IST, while the toss will take place 30 minutes before the match at 1:30 pm IST.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023: Live streaming and broadcast details

The World Cup 2023 is taking place in India. Interested viewers can watch the match today and all other games on Star Sports Network in India. It will also live broadcast the matches in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

On the other hand, the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. You can access the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with select Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans. However, it is to be noted that Disney+ Hotstar is providing full live streaming of World Cup matches without any subscription.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023: Squads for Playing XI

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

Team Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.