Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is now live for everyone, and you can catch all major deals and discounts on the e-commerce website on a range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and more devices. As always, the Great Indian Festival sale went live for Prime members a day early.

Starting at midnight, the sale opens for everyone, and in this article, we will cover top Smart TV deals across the price range. Talking about offers, the e-commerce giant is offering exchange discounts and bank offers on the products, over and above the deals and discounts. This year, consumers can avail of instant discount offers with SBI Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Let's jump to hand-picked Smart TV deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Smart TV Deals

Mi 32-inch A Series Smart Google TV

Xiaomi Smart A series is offering smart TVs with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and other apps. The 32-inch A series Smart Google TV comes with a 1366X768 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It gets connectivity support for dual-band WiFi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 and Ethernet. The company offers the watch at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, along with an exchange discount of Rs. 3,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series LED Smart TV

Another smart LED TV with a 32-inch display is the Samsung Wondertainment series TV that offers supported internet services for Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, as well as Hotstar. The smart TV gets connectivity support for WiFi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI. It has 1366X768 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. During the sale, it will be offered at Rs. 13,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 22,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990)

Samsung 43-inch Crystal iSmart Smart LED TV

In a bigger 43-inch display, Samsung offers its Crystal iSmart Smart LED TV at just Rs. 22,740 at the Amazon sale. It is also available in 50, 55 and 60-inch display variants. It gets support for internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, and others. With a 50Hz refresh rate, the smart TV also includes special smart features like screen mirroring and tap view.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,740 (MRP Rs. 26,990)

Redmi 32-inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV

Redmi F series smart LED TV in 32-inch display size is currently priced at Rs. 7,649, while its launch price was Rs. 8,999. The TV offers support for over 12,000 apps from the Play Store. It runs Fire OS 7 and packs a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU. One can also club an exchange discount of Rs. 2,620 on the purchase of this TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,649 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV

If you are looking to buy a 55-inch display screen smart TV for your living area, go for the LG Smart LED TV that offers an exchange of Rs. 3,990 at the discounted price of Rs. 33,740. The TV also comes with a Magic Remote variant. It features AI ThinQ and runs on WebOS 22, with support for Netflix, YouTube and other apps.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,740 (MRP Rs. 39,990)

