Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here are Top Smart TV Deals You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is now live for everyone.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 October 2023 23:57 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here are Top Smart TV Deals You Shouldn't Miss

Xiaomi Smart A series is offering smart TVs with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering exchange discounts and bank offers on the products
  • We have selected some of the best discounts on smart TVs
  • LG Smart LED TV is available with an exchange offer of Rs. 3,990
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is now live for everyone, and you can catch all major deals and discounts on the e-commerce website on a range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and more devices. As always, the Great Indian Festival sale went live for Prime members a day early.

Starting at midnight, the sale opens for everyone, and in this article, we will cover top Smart TV deals across the price range. Talking about offers, the e-commerce giant is offering exchange discounts and bank offers on the products, over and above the deals and discounts. This year, consumers can avail of instant discount offers with SBI Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Let's jump to hand-picked Smart TV deals. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Smart TV Deals

Mi 32-inch A Series Smart Google TV

Xiaomi Smart A series is offering smart TVs with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and other apps. The 32-inch A series Smart Google TV comes with a 1366X768 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It gets connectivity support for dual-band WiFi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 and Ethernet. The company offers the watch at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, along with an exchange discount of Rs. 3,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series LED Smart TV

Another smart LED TV with a 32-inch display is the Samsung Wondertainment series TV that offers supported internet services for Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, as well as Hotstar. The smart TV gets connectivity support for WiFi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI. It has 1366X768 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. During the sale, it will be offered at Rs. 13,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 22,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990)

Samsung 43-inch Crystal iSmart Smart LED TV

In a bigger 43-inch display, Samsung offers its Crystal iSmart Smart LED TV at just Rs. 22,740 at the Amazon sale. It is also available in 50, 55 and 60-inch display variants. It gets support for internet services like Netflix, Prime Video, and others. With a 50Hz refresh rate, the smart TV also includes special smart features like screen mirroring and tap view.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,740 (MRP Rs. 26,990)

Redmi 32-inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV

Redmi F series smart LED TV in 32-inch display size is currently priced at Rs. 7,649, while its launch price was Rs. 8,999. The TV offers support for over 12,000 apps from the Play Store. It runs Fire OS 7 and packs a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU. One can also club an exchange discount of Rs. 2,620 on the purchase of this TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,649 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV

If you are looking to buy a 55-inch display screen smart TV for your living area, go for the LG Smart LED TV that offers an exchange of Rs. 3,990 at the discounted price of Rs. 33,740. The TV also comes with a Magic Remote variant. It features AI ThinQ and runs on WebOS 22, with support for Netflix, YouTube and other apps.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,740 (MRP Rs. 39,990)

 

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale offers, sale offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
OnePlus 11 5G Is Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here are Top Smart TV Deals You Shouldn't Miss
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Top Mobile Deals
  3. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  5. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  6. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  7. Deals on OnePlus 11, 11R, Nord 3 and More OnePlus Products: Details
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  9. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Is Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals
  3. Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  7. Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More
  9. Oppo A18 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. CoinDCX’s Okto Self Custody Wallet Expands Internationally: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »