Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: X/Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a seen in a white colour option

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a will launch in India on March 5
  • The handset has been tipped to be offered in two colourways
  • The Nothing Phone 2a features a dual rear camera unit
Nothing Phone 2a is set to launch in India on March 5. The company has revealed the design and processor details of the handset ahead of the launch. The phone has been teased in a white colour option in all the teasers so far. A second colour option, and other specifications like storage, camera, battery, etc. have been suggested in leaks. Now, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed the price range of the phone in the country. The company has also announced the dates and offers of a flash sale in several locations around the world.

In a video shared by Nothing India (@nothingindia) on X (formerly Twitter), company founder and CEO Carl Pei is seen going around the streets of Mumbai, talking to them about their phone requirements and showing them the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a. Towards the end of the video, after he asks people to guess the price of the handset, Pei reveals that it will be priced at around Rs. 25,000 in India. Pei had also previously confirmed that the Phone 2a units sold in India will be manufactured in the country.

Nothing has also announced the #THE100 Drops flash sale, wherein the company is extending the Phone 2a with an exclusive bundle in several cities across the world. Each of the 12 locations will have 100 Nothing Phone 2a models that customers can grab, on a first-come, first-served basis, alongside a complimentary custom Phone 2a case and "other exciting extras."

The flash sale of the Nothing Phone 2a will start in India a day after its launch, from March 6, 5pm IST in Delhi. The location of the sale is confirmed to be the Select City Walk Mall, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi - 110017. Following this, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai will also see the flash sale starting on March 7, March 8 and March 9, respectively. The locations for each of these are detailed in the announcement on the website (linked above).

Outside of India, Nothing has also confirmed the flash sales in cities like Dubai, London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

The Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC. Its dual rear camera unit is said to hold two 50-megapixel sensors, while the front camera has been tipped to house a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone will come with 12GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. It is said to ship with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5. The handset is also expected to get a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Aside from the white colourway, it has also been tipped to launch in a black colourway.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a price in India, Nothing Phone 2a India launch, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing Phone 2a flash sale, Nothing
India’s Diverse Bazaars to Democratise with Metaverse, Says BWA Chief; Hails Reliance and Nykaa

