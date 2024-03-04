Technology News
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch and 15-Inch Models With M3 Chipset Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M3 SoC starts at Rs. 1,14,900 and the 15-inch model starts at Rs. 1,34,900.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 20:09 IST
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch and 15-Inch Models With M3 Chipset Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple claims the M3 MacBook Air is 60 percent faster than the M1 models

Highlights
  • The new MacBook Air models feature Liquid Retina displays
  • The M3 chip laptops can support up to two external displays
  • The 2024 Apple MacBook Air gets the support for WiFi 6E
Apple unveiled two new models of MacBook Air on Monday, March 4. The new 13-inch and 15-inch models now come equipped with Apple's 3nm M3 chipset. Apart from the processor, there are some minor upgrades in the tech giant's refreshed MacBook Air lineup for 2024. The company is also claiming up to 18 hours of battery life with the upgraded laptops. Notably, last year, the iPhone maker refreshed the MacBook Pro lineup, bringing the M3 SoC to its flagship-tier laptops.

Apple MacBook Air (2024) price in India, availability

The new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with the M3 chipset is priced at Rs. 1,14,900 for the vanilla 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will cost you Rs. 1,34,900 and the 16GB RAM with 512GB inbuilt storage can be purchased for Rs. 1,54,900.

Coming to the 15-inch MacBook Air, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 1,34,900. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant can be bought for Rs. 1,54,900, and the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is available for Rs. 1,74,900. Both models are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colour options.

The new M3-powered MacBook Air models are available to preorder in 28 countries, including India. They will go on sale on March 8 via Apple Store and Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apple MacBook Air (2024) specifications, features

Both the new MacBook Air models are powered by the M3 SoC, which also powers the MacBook Pro (2023) models. Alongside, the laptops also come with a new 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple claims will give its on-device machine learning a boost, making it the “world's best consumer laptop for AI”. It also features an AV1 decode engine for higher-quality video streaming. Apple claims that the new chipset makes the M3 models 60 percent faster than the M1 laptops, and 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

New features on the MacBook Air 2024 models include the support for up to two external displays when the lid is closed, WiFi 6E support, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, and up to 18 hours of battery life, claimed the company.

The display on both the MacBook Air models is still the same Liquid Retina panel with a (2,560 x 1, 664 pixels) resolution. It also has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The laptops are paired with up to 16GB of RAM and it is configurable up to 24GB of RAM. It also gets up to 512GB of SSD inbuilt storage which is configurable up to 2TB. The new MacBook Air models also get a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt/ USB 4 ports for multiple use cases.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: MacBook Air, MacBook, Apple, MacBook Air M3
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch and 15-Inch Models With M3 Chipset Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
