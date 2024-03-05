Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 3V Tipped to Get New Snapdragon 7 Series Chip, OnePlus 13 Could Be First to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

OnePlus Ace 3V Tipped to Get New Snapdragon 7 Series Chip, OnePlus 13 Could Be First to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

OnePlus Ace 3V is tipped to feature a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 11:12 IST
OnePlus Ace 3V Tipped to Get New Snapdragon 7 Series Chip, OnePlus 13 Could Be First to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India in July last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China in March last year
  • OnePlus 13 could arrive earlier than expected this year
  • Last year's Ace series phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in March last year with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC onboard. Now, OnePlus Ace 3V is said to be in the works as a possible successor. Ahead of any official announcement, a Chinese tipster claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be powered by Qualcomm's latest generation of Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The tipster also stated that the OnePlus 13, expected to come as a follow-up to OnePlus 12, would run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) said in a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 3V will arrive with a Snapdragon 7 series chip. This chip is likely to have the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 moniker. The handset is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. These details corroborate past leaks.

Further, the tipster also claimed that the OnePlus 13 would arrive earlier than expected with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is expected to be introduced at this year's Snapdragon Summit in October.

The OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China in March last year for CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Ace series smartphone features a 6.74-inch (1,240x2,772 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The OnePlus Ace 2V has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2V remained a China-exclusive model, but the company introduced the OnePlus Nord 3 (Review) in other global markets, including India, in July 2023 as a rebranded version of the former.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3V, OnePlus Ace 3V Specifications, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Ace 2V, OnePlus Ace Series, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 2a India Price Range Revealed Ahead of Launch; Flash Sale Announced from March 6

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3V Tipped to Get New Snapdragon 7 Series Chip, OnePlus 13 Could Be First to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a India Price Range Revealed; Flash Sale Dates Confirmed
  2. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Roundup: Here's Everything you Need to Know
  3. Government Advisory Mandates MeitY Approval on AI Models: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Could Be the First Phone to GetÂ New Snapdragon 7 Series Chip
  6. Apple MacBook Air Models With M3 Chipsets Debut in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. [Exclusive] Poco X6 Neo Images Leaked, Said to Launch in India Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3V Tipped to Get New Snapdragon 7 Series Chip, OnePlus 13 Could Be First to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  2. Nothing Phone 2a India Price Range Revealed Ahead of Launch; Flash Sale Announced from March 6
  3. India’s Diverse Bazaars to Democratise with Metaverse, Says BWA Chief; Hails Reliance and Nykaa
  4. Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch and 15-Inch Models With M3 Chipset Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  5. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Let Users Choose Which Apps to Connect With: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Run on Exynos Chip in All Markets
  7. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G New Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped Again
  8. Vivo V29e Price in India Has Been Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  9. Binance CEO Richard Teng Summoned in Nigeria Over Money Laundering Suspicions: Report
  10. AI Models in India Will Require MeitY Approval, Government Says in Advisory: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »