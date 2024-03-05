OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in March last year with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC onboard. Now, OnePlus Ace 3V is said to be in the works as a possible successor. Ahead of any official announcement, a Chinese tipster claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be powered by Qualcomm's latest generation of Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The tipster also stated that the OnePlus 13, expected to come as a follow-up to OnePlus 12, would run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) said in a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 3V will arrive with a Snapdragon 7 series chip. This chip is likely to have the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 moniker. The handset is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. These details corroborate past leaks.

Further, the tipster also claimed that the OnePlus 13 would arrive earlier than expected with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is expected to be introduced at this year's Snapdragon Summit in October.

The OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China in March last year for CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Ace series smartphone features a 6.74-inch (1,240x2,772 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The OnePlus Ace 2V has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2V remained a China-exclusive model, but the company introduced the OnePlus Nord 3 (Review) in other global markets, including India, in July 2023 as a rebranded version of the former.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.