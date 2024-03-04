Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Adds a New Lock Screen Widget to Help Post Stories Faster on iPhone

Instagram Adds a New Lock Screen Widget to Help Post Stories Faster on iPhone

The new Instagram widget opens the Story Camera directly from the lock screen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 15:44 IST
Instagram Adds a New Lock Screen Widget to Help Post Stories Faster on iPhone

Instagram’s widget is only available on iOS since Android does not support lock screen widgets

Highlights
  • The Instagram lock screen widget requires iOS 16 or higher
  • Users will not be able to use the native camera while using the widget
  • Instagram is also reportedly working on a Friend Map feature
Advertisement

Instagram, the social media platform, recently added a new feature to its iOS app that will make clicking and posting Stories faster than before. The app now comes with a new lock screen widget that will directly open the Story Camera and allow users to click a picture or shoot a video and post it as a Story. Instagram is reportedly working on multiple new features. An earlier report highlighted that the company is bringing a Friend Map feature, which could be similar to how Snap Map functions.

The new widget was added without much fanfare. There was no formal announcement by the company or any post by Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram. Over the weekend, many users posted about the feature online. Gadgets 360 was also able to confirm the new lock screen widget and its functionality.

The widget, called Story Camera, occupies a 1x1 grid on the lock screen. The widget icon is simply a circle with the plus icon in it. The description says “Open the Instagram Story Camera directly from your Lock Screen,” and it works exactly like that. Once a user adds the widget, they can simply click on it to move to the story camera interface. There, they can either click an image or shoot a video right away and post it, or add an image from their gallery.

One downside of this widget is that users will not be able to use the native camera app on the iPhone, which can capture higher-quality images. However, it is a good option for those who do not fuss over the image quality and want to quickly post a story. The Story camera also allows users to take advantage of the many in-app filters. The feature was rolled out last week and should reach all users globally in the coming days. Users will require iOS 16 or higher as lock screen widgets are not present in the older OS versions.

Recently, a tipster claimed that Instagram is working on a feature that will let users see the last active location of their friends on a map. Tipped to be known as Friend Map, it appears that feature will open up the world map, where the friends of a user could be visible (if they share their location data). Users can also add notes and read notes left by other users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Instagram features, Instagram, iOS, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Introduces Copilot for Finance, an AI Tool to Streamline Enterprise Finance Tasks
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Leak Reveals Detailed Specifications: 8.03-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Mor

Related Stories

Instagram Adds a New Lock Screen Widget to Help Post Stories Faster on iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. [Exclusive] Poco X6 Neo Images Leaked, Said to Launch in India Next Week
  3. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Features: See Here
  4. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Roundup: Here's Everything you Need to Know
  5. Apple Might Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Models Soon: Report
  6. Realme 12 5G Dynamic Button Teased; May Work Like Apple's Action Button
  7. Microsoft Unveils Copilot for Finance For Businesses to Automate Tasks
  8. Flipkart Launches UPI Service to Rival Amazon Pay
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Adds a New Lock Screen Widget to Help Post Stories Faster on iPhone
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Leak Reveals Detailed Specifications: 8.03-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Mor
  3. Microsoft Introduces Copilot for Finance, an AI Tool to Streamline Enterprise Finance Tasks
  4. Realme 12 5G Teased With a Dynamic Button Ahead of India Launch; May Work Like Apple's Action Button
  5. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Value Above $63,000 Over the Weekend, Loss Strikes SOL, USDT
  7. Apple to Reportedly Announce New Devices Soon; New iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air Models Tipped
  8. Flipkart Launches UPI Service in Partnership With Axis Bank to Counter Third-Party Apps
  9. [Exclusive] Poco X6 Neo Images Leaked, Said to Launch in India Next Week Targeting Gen Z Consumers
  10. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Features; May See a 2024 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »