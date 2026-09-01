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Instagram Renames AI Creator Label, Limits Reach of Undisclosed Profiles

Creators who add the label will not face a reach penalty for disclosing that their profile is AI-generated.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 11:07 IST
Instagram Renames AI Creator Label, Limits Reach of Undisclosed Profiles

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram will notify creators about detected violations

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Highlights
  • Creators can appeal restrictions through Account Status
  • The label applies to profiles featuring AI-generated people
  • General AI-assisted creation does not require the label
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Instagram is updating its approach to AI-generated profiles, with a new label for accounts featuring AI-generated people and restrictions for profiles that do not disclose their use of AI. The platform is renaming its existing AI creator label to AI-generated profile and will not penalise accounts that use the new disclosure. The change is said to make it easier for people to recognise when a profile represents an AI-generated person rather than a real human.

Instagram Changes AI Profile Rules With New Label and Reach Limits

Instagram outlined the changes in a blog post, saying it is replacing the existing AI creator label with an AI-generated profile label. The platform began testing the original label earlier this year. Creators who previously used it will be able to review the new designation and either confirm it or remove it if it no longer applies.

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The AI-generated profile label is intended for accounts that feature an AI-generated person. Instagram will display the label on the profile and alongside its content when the individual media does not already carry a label indicating that it was created or edited with AI.

Profiles that feature AI-generated people without the required disclosure may lose eligibility for recommendations. Instagram will notify affected creators, who can use Account Status to check whether their profile has been subject to a reach restriction.

Creators whose profiles become non-recommendable can add the AI-generated profile label to restore recommendation eligibility. They can also appeal the restriction through Account Status if they believe Instagram made the decision incorrectly. If the appeal succeeds, the profile and its content will again be eligible for recommendations.

Creators who add the label will not face a reach penalty for disclosing that their profile is AI-generated. Instagram says the disclosure itself will not result in a recommendation penalty.

The label does not apply simply because someone uses artificial intelligence while creating content. Creators can use AI tools as part of their creative process without adding the profile-level disclosure.

Instagram said the change follows feedback from users who have encountered profiles that appear to represent real people before discovering that the featured person is AI-generated. The platform said the updated labelling system is intended to give users a clearer understanding of who or what is behind the profiles they see on Instagram.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram AI, AI generated profiles, AI creator label, AI, artificial intelligence, AI influencers
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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