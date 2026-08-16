How to Schedule Posts on Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram enables users to schedule their content in advance
Creators can schedule up to 25 posts per day
Scheduled posts retain original privacy and audience settings
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As one of the world's leading social platforms, Instagram offers far more than simple photo and video sharing. From editing and saving images offline to customising your profile fonts and scheduling future content, the platform is packed with useful features. A few years ago, the Meta-owned platform launched its in-app post-scheduling tool. As the name suggests, it allows users to schedule posts. This feature can especially be helpful for content creators as it cuts down time spent on repetitive tasks, while also eliminating the risk of forgetting or missing their best times to post.
So, if you've been wondering how to do this, here's a comprehensive guide on using Instagram's handy post-scheduling tool.
The Schedule Posts feature on Instagram allows users to compose a post and set a specific time for its upload. It's particularly useful for businesses, creators or individuals who need to post at a specific time period but whose availability is in question. By planning posts, you can manage your content journey efficiently without having to be online at the moment of delivery.
As of now, the social media giant says features like product tagging, collaborative posts, sponsored posts and fundraisers aren't compatible with scheduled content.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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