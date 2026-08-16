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How to Schedule Posts on Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here's a comprehensive guide on using Instagram’s handy post-scheduling tool.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 August 2026 16:00 IST
How to Schedule Posts on Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Instagram now allows users to schedule posts and reels in advance

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Highlights
  • Instagram enables users to schedule their content in advance
  • Creators can schedule up to 25 posts per day
  • Scheduled posts retain original privacy and audience settings
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As one of the world's leading social platforms, Instagram offers far more than simple photo and video sharing. From editing and saving images offline to customising your profile fonts and scheduling future content, the platform is packed with useful features. A few years ago, the Meta-owned platform launched its in-app post-scheduling tool. As the name suggests, it allows users to schedule posts. This feature can especially be helpful for content creators as it cuts down time spent on repetitive tasks, while also eliminating the risk of forgetting or missing their best times to post.

So, if you've been wondering how to do this, here's a comprehensive guide on using Instagram's handy post-scheduling tool.

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What is the Schedule Posts Feature on Instagram?

The Schedule Posts feature on Instagram allows users to compose a post and set a specific time for its upload. It's particularly useful for businesses, creators or individuals who need to post at a specific time period but whose availability is in question. By planning posts, you can manage your content journey efficiently without having to be online at the moment of delivery.

As of now, the social media giant says features like product tagging, collaborative posts, sponsored posts and fundraisers aren't compatible with scheduled content.

Users with public accounts can schedule reels, photos and carousel posts from the Instagram app. There are, however, a few requirements if you want to schedule posts, which are as follows:

  • You must have a public account on Instagram.
  • You can schedule up to 25 posts a day, up to 30 days in advance.
  • Your scheduled content will retain the same privacy and audience settings that were configured at the time of scheduling.

How to Schedule Posts on Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

  1. Open the create menu by tapping Create in the top-left corner or by swiping right from your feed, then select Post or Reel.
  2. Pick the photo or video you want to share and tap Next.
  3. Edit your content by adding captions, effects, or filters as desired.
  4. Scroll down and select More options.
  5. Enable Schedule this post or Schedule this reel, then set your preferred date and time.
  6. Tap Done to confirm.
  7. Tap Back to return to the previous screen.
  8. Finalise by tapping Schedule to save your post or reel.
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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram app
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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