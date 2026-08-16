How to Schedule Posts on Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

As one of the world's leading social platforms, Instagram offers far more than simple photo and video sharing. From editing and saving images offline to customising your profile fonts and scheduling future content, the platform is packed with useful features. A few years ago, the Meta-owned platform launched its in-app post-scheduling tool. As the name suggests, it allows users to schedule posts. This feature can especially be helpful for content creators as it cuts down time spent on repetitive tasks, while also eliminating the risk of forgetting or missing their best times to post.

So, if you've been wondering how to do this, here's a comprehensive guide on using Instagram's handy post-scheduling tool.

What is the Schedule Posts Feature on Instagram?

The Schedule Posts feature on Instagram allows users to compose a post and set a specific time for its upload. It's particularly useful for businesses, creators or individuals who need to post at a specific time period but whose availability is in question. By planning posts, you can manage your content journey efficiently without having to be online at the moment of delivery.

As of now, the social media giant says features like product tagging, collaborative posts, sponsored posts and fundraisers aren't compatible with scheduled content.

Users with public accounts can schedule reels, photos and carousel posts from the Instagram app. There are, however, a few requirements if you want to schedule posts, which are as follows:

You must have a public account on Instagram.

You can schedule up to 25 posts a day, up to 30 days in advance.

Your scheduled content will retain the same privacy and audience settings that were configured at the time of scheduling.