iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip to Go on Sale in India Today: See Price, Offers

Customers buying the iQOO 15 can avail of an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 7,000 across Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2025 08:59 IST


The iQOO 15 price in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 price in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant
  • Early buyers can get up to Rs. 7,000 instant discount via select banks
  • A Rs. 1,000 coupon and 24-month no-cost EMI options are also offered
iQOO 15 will be available for purchase in India beginning today, December 1. The handset was launched in the country on November 26, following its debut in China in October. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, which costs Rs. 79,999. The handset is sold in two colourways — Alpha (black) and Legend (white).

The iQOO 15 is available for purchase in India via Amazon, iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive stores, and other offline retail stores across the country, beginning today (December 1) at 12pm.

iQOO 15 Offers

As part of the early bird launch offers, customers buying the iQOO 15 can avail of an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 7,000 across Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank. This takes down the effective sale price of the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants of the handset to Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 71,999, respectively.

Alternatively, they can also opt for an exchange bonus worth the same amount. The final price, however, will vary depending on the model and condition of the old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Apart from this, the brand offers an additional discount coupon worth Rs. 1,000 for eligible customers. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront can also utilise no-cost EMI options for a period of up to 24 months.



iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 price in India, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
How ColorOS 16 Makes Everyday Life Easier on the OPPO Find X9


