iQOO 15 will be available for purchase in India beginning today, December 1. The handset was launched in the country on November 26, following its debut in China in October. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, which costs Rs. 79,999. The handset is sold in two colourways — Alpha (black) and Legend (white).

The iQOO 15 is available for purchase in India via Amazon, iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive stores, and other offline retail stores across the country, beginning today (December 1) at 12pm.

iQOO 15 Offers

As part of the early bird launch offers, customers buying the iQOO 15 can avail of an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 7,000 across Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank. This takes down the effective sale price of the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants of the handset to Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 71,999, respectively.

Alternatively, they can also opt for an exchange bonus worth the same amount. The final price, however, will vary depending on the model and condition of the old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Apart from this, the brand offers an additional discount coupon worth Rs. 1,000 for eligible customers. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront can also utilise no-cost EMI options for a period of up to 24 months.

