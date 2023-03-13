Technology News
  Nokia C12 With Unisoc SoC, 6.3 Inch Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia C12 With Unisoc SoC, 6.3-Inch Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia C12 comes with an introductory price tag of Rs. 5,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia C12 is offered in Charcoal, Dark Cyan and Light Mint shades

Highlights
  • Nokia C12 has 3,000mAh battery
  • It offers 64GB of onboard storage
  • Nokia C12 has 5-megapixel selfie sensor

Nokia C12 was launched in India on Monday as the newest member in the company's C-series portfolio. The new entry-level smartphone by Nokia features a 6.3-inch HD+ display and has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. The Nokia C12 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. The inbuilt RAM supports expansion up to 4GB using unutilised internal storage. The Nokia C12 packs a 3,000mAh battery with support for 5W wired charging.

Nokia C12 price in India, availability

Nokia C12 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the lone 2GB + 64GB storage variant. This is a special introductory price tag and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. It is offered in Charcoal, Dark Cyan, and Light Mint colour options. The latest Nokia handset will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting March 20.

The Nokia C12 was originally unveiled in select European markets in January this year with a price tag of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

Nokia C12 specifications

The new Nokia C12 runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and is confirmed to receive two years of quarterly security updates. It features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be further expanded up to 4GB using unused storage.

For optics, the Nokia C12 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus and an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera unit supports photography features including night mode, portrait mode, auto HDR, and time-lapse photography.

The Nokia C12 offers 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/nc, Bluetooth 5.2, FM radio, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone offers face unlock feature as well.

Nokia's C12 affordable smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh removable battery that supports 5W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver all-day battery life with a single charge. The handset also has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 160.6x8.75x74.3mm and weighs 177.4 grams.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nokia C12, Nokia C12 Price, Nokia C12 Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
