Realme P4x 5G is all set to launch in India later this week. Ahead of the official launch, a leak has revealed the price, RAM and storage details of the upcoming Realme P-series smartphone. It is expected to be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Realme P4x 5G is already confirmed to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. It will be offered in three colourways, and will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Realme P4x 5G Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the pricing details of the Realme P4x 5G in a post on X. The leaker claims that the handset will cost Rs. 15,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage models are said to be priced at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 19,499, respectively.

Realme has already confirmed that the launch of the Realme P4x 5G will take place at 12pm IST on December 4. The Realme Watch 5 will be announced alongside the upcoming handset. The smartphone maker and Flipkart have already started teasing the smartphone via dedicated microsites on their platforms.

Realme P4x 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P4x 5G is confirmed to come in green, pink and white colour options with an AI-based 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It will run on the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset with support for up to 18GB of dynamic RAM. It is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

For thermal management, the Realme P4x 5G will have 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber (VC). The display will offer up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P4x 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It is likely to feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

