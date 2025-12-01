Technology News
Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on December 4

Realme P4x 5G is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 10:31 IST
Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on December 4

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4x 5G will have an AI-based 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

Highlights
  • Realme P4x 5G will launch on December 4
  • Realme P4x 5G is confirmed to come in three colourways
  • It is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery
Realme P4x 5G is all set to launch in India later this week. Ahead of the official launch, a leak has revealed the price, RAM and storage details of the upcoming Realme P-series smartphone. It is expected to be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Realme P4x 5G is already confirmed to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. It will be offered in three colourways, and will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Realme P4x 5G Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the pricing details of the Realme P4x 5G in a post on X. The leaker claims that the handset will cost Rs. 15,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage models are said to be priced at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 19,499, respectively.

Realme has already confirmed that the launch of the Realme P4x 5G will take place at 12pm IST on December 4. The Realme Watch 5 will be announced alongside the upcoming handset. The smartphone maker and Flipkart have already started teasing the smartphone via dedicated microsites on their platforms.

Realme P4x 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P4x 5G is confirmed to come in green, pink and white colour options with an AI-based 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It will run on the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset with support for up to 18GB of dynamic RAM. It is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

For thermal management, the Realme P4x 5G will have 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber (VC). The display will offer up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P4x 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It is likely to feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. 

Realme P4x 5G, Realme P4x 5G Price in India, Realme P4x 5G Specifications, Realme P4x 5G Features, Realme P4x 5G Price, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
