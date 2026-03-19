Meta launched the Creator Fast Track programme for Facebook on Wednesday. The new initiative is aimed at bringing established content creators from rival platforms to Facebook and to regularly publish posts. In return, the social media giant is offering increased reach on eligible posts and guaranteed pay for up to three months. The applying creators need to have an established following on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube. Apart from this, registered individuals will also get immediate access to Facebook Content Monetisation.

Facebook's Creator Fast Track: Benefits

In a newsroom post, Meta introduced the Creator Fast Track initiative for Facebook. It is a three-month programme that offers content creators increased reach on eligible reels and guaranteed pay. Individuals with at least 1,00,000 followers on either Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube will earn $1,000 (roughly Rs. 93,200) a month, while creators with a million or more followers will earn $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,79,500) a month.

Apart from this, the content creators with followers between 20,000 and 99,999 followers can also be eligible to earn between $100 (roughly Rs. 9,320) and $450 (roughly Rs. 41,900) a month under this programme, although the company says it reserves the right to determine eligibility.

Meta says accepted creators will be eligible for the benefits even if they share a short or long-form video that has already been posted on another platform. Additionally, they will also get immediate access to Facebook Content Monetisation, allowing them to earn on the platform even after the programme ends.

The company also highlighted that its monetisation programme not only includes Reels and long videos, but also Stories, photos, and text posts. Highlighting this, Meta added that in 2025, 60 percent of “Facebook's total payout to creators went to reels while the rest went to Stories, photos, and text posts.”

Facebook's Creator Fast Track: Eligibility

To apply for the Creator Fast Track programme, the content creators must reside in Canada or the US and be 18 years of age or older. They will also need to either have or create a Facebook Page that is at least 30 days old. Additionally, the individual must not have posted a Facebook reel in the past six months.

They will also have to share their Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube account details that have at least 20,000 followers with a minimum of 30,000 video views in the last 60 days. Meta is also looking for creators who post high-quality content, either filmed or created by the individual. To be eligible for the payout, creators will have to post 15 Reels a month.