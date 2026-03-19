Instagram on Wednesday announced the rollout of a new feature that lets users pause Reels with a single tap. It replaces the earlier press-and-hold gesture, which was required to pause a clip. The change aims to address a usability limitation and aligns Instagram's controls more closely with other video platforms, such as YouTube Shorts. Tap-to-pause has been in testing for some time, with some users also having early access to the tap-to-pause functionality ahead of its wider rollout.

Tap-to-Pause on Instagram Reels

With the latest update, users can now tap once on an Instagram Reel to pause playback and tap again to resume. Previously, pausing a Reel required users to press and hold the screen, which could be inconvenient, especially when trying to read captions or focus on details in a video.

In an update posted by Instagram's Creators channel on Threads, the feature is rolling out, intending to offer users “more control, more ways to connect, and more time to enjoy the content.”

As per the tech giant, users will see the Mute option when a Reel is paused. Instagram added that the feature ensures audiences don't miss key moments in videos. The rollout was also highlighted by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who shared the update via a post on the platform.

It is currently rolling out to users on both Android and iOS, and availability may vary by region and account. Notably, the tap-to-pause functionality appears to have been in testing for some time with a small batch of users before its official rollout. Several Gadgets 360 staff members had access to the feature before its official announcement, while a select few could only access the Mute functionality.

Recently, Instagram introduced AI-powered voice effects for Reels, offering multiple filters that allow creators to modify audio in their videos. There are eight voice effects that a user can choose from, including “Chipmunk”, “Demon”, “Alien”, “Robot”, Underwater”, “Stadium”, “Wobble”, and “Fishbowl”, which can be accessed in any chat window.

A recent report also claimed that the social media app is developing an AI-powered face swap feature called “Create my likeness”. As the name suggests, it would reportedly allow users to write a prompt to generate images and videos using AI, while also adding the ability to generate content based on someone else's likeness.