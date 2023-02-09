Technology News
Meta Restores Donald Trump's Facebook Page Following a Two-Year Suspension

Donald Trump has 34 million followers on Facebook, platforms that are key vehicles for political outreach and fundraising.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2023 23:42 IST
Meta Platforms has restored former US President Donald Trump's Facebook page following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

Meta announced last month that it would reinstate Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. His Instagram page was not immediately accessible on Thursday.

Meta Platforms said in the later half of January that it will reinstate former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. It was reported that the restoration of his accounts could provide a boost to Trump, who announced in November he will make another run for the White House in 2024.

His Twitter account was restored in November by new owner Elon Musk, though Trump has yet to post there.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

